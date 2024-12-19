Liverpool are reported to have expressed their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, which could hint at their plans.

Sesko is widely renowned as one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe, with the 21-year-old having shone at Red Bull Salzburg before joining sister-club Leipzig in 2023.

After 18 goals in 42 games for Leipzig last term, he has so far found the back of the net 10 times in 22 appearances this season, with a trip to Bayern Munich on Friday his last game before a winter break.

However, there had been a chance of Sesko leaving Leipzig after only one campaign, with Liverpool among the clubs to have made contact.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that Liverpool “expressed interest” along with Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle, only for the striker to “choose to remain at Leipzig to develop for another season.”

“Those close to Sesko spoke of an awareness that the Premier League would bring a different level of pressure,” reporters Jacob Whitehead adds.

While Sesko is contracted to Leipzig until 2029, it is explained that there is a “gentleman’s understanding” that he would be allowed to leave for a “competitive offer.”

Interestingly, while Man United are seemingly ruled out after bringing in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are still “keeping tabs.”

It is certainly notable that the Reds seemingly approached Sesko over a possible transfer with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota already in situ.

With Nunez continuing to struggle for consistency as the club’s all-time record signing and Jota unable to stay fit long enough, it would be no surprise if Liverpool were seeking a new long-term No. 9.

Arne Slot has repeatedly pledged his commitment to Nunez, but there are strong signs that the Uruguayan is not only not suited to his system, but also failing to live up to expectations as an £85 million striker.

Similarly, the head coach is clearly a huge admirer of Jota, but he is now 28 and has already missed 13 games this season.

Jota’s high-intensity style of play has seen him pick up a number of knocks throughout his time at Anfield, while he appears to take longer to recover than other players.

Whether Sesko would be the ideal signing is up for debate, with The Athletic noting that the 6’5″ forward has “developed a reputation for being a streaky player, lurching from bursts of goalscoring to lengthy dry spells.”

Either way, interest in the Slovenian at least suggests that there are plans in motion to revamp Slot’s bank of No. 9s.