Liverpool were in shocking form for too long in their Carabao Cup defence at Wembley, deservedly losing 2-1 as they relinquished the trophy to Newcastle.

Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle

Carabao Cup Final | Wembley

March 16, 2025

Goals

Burn 45′

Isak 52′

Chiesa 90+4′ (assist – Elliott)

Team news

Five days after their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, Arne Slot made two changes to Liverpool’s starting lineup.

Jarell Quansah replaced the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold while a big show of faith was made to Caoimhin Kelleher, keeping his role as cup goalkeeper as Alisson dropped to the bench.

There were no surprises in Liverpool’s setup, with their usual 4-3-3 shape deployed in a fiery atmosphere at Wembley.

First half

With red on one half and black-and-white stripes filling the other, Wembley was filled with noise long before kickoff, with both sets of fans trading songs as a back-and-forth start played out on the pitch.

In their role as underdogs Newcastle took a physical approach, with long balls and attacks funnelled down the wings, while Liverpool’s buildup found them feeding off scraps.

The first real effort on goal came in the 24th minute, with Sandro Tonali flashing a strike just wide of the post from range, while Andy Robertson was required to make a brave block to deny Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle took the lead just before half-time and did so through centre-back Dan Burn, completely free to head home from the edge of the box from a corner, with Kelleher slow to react as it sailed in.

Liverpool’s first and only chance of the half fell to Diogo Jota and, summing up their sleepwalking display, the striker hooked it well wide and the whistle blew for the break.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Second half

There were no changes at half-time and Newcastle doubled their lead within minutes, Alexander Isak arrowing in after Jacob Murphy headed down Tino Livramento’s cross.

Liverpool’s defensive work was, again, shocking.

Slot responded with a double change and it was something of a surprise as Ibrahima Konate was withdrawn for the (again) anonymous Jota, with Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez sent on as Ryan Gravenberch moved to centre-back.

The dynamic immediately changed with the introduction of Jones and the midfielder drew a great save from Nick Pope in a move he started around the centre circle.

There was little difference in the end product though and that forced Slot to send on Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and, in a rare sighting, Federico Chiesa and opt for all-out attack.

For a long time it was a complete mess but there was a reaction in stoppage time as Chiesa‘s well-timed run was found by Elliott and the Italian slotted in for 2-1.

Wembley roared into life and Liverpool pushed for an unlikely equaliser, but it never came as Newcastle held strong and rightly snatched the cup from the holders.

Referee: John Brooks

Liverpool: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate (Jones 57′), Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch (Elliott 74′), Szoboszlai, Mac Allister (Gakpo 67′); Salah, Diaz (Chiesa 74′), Jota (Nunez 57′)

Subs not used: Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy (Krafth 90′), Barnes (Willock 81′), Isak (Wilson 81′)

Subs not used: Dubravka, Targett, Longstaff, Miley, Neave, Osula

Next match: Everton (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, April 2, 8pm (BST)