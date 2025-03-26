Liverpool are one of 14 clubs reported to have enquired over Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling, but they could be put off by their nine-figure price tag.

Dibling, 19, has been perhaps the only standout in a shocking season for Southampton on their return to the Premier League.

That has unsurprisingly attracted interest from a host of sides in the English top flight and elsewhere – including, as claimed by the Mail, Liverpool.

In an update on Tuesday, the Mail reported that 14 sides from the Premier League had enquired over a deal for Dibling, who also has interest from Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

Man United, Tottenham and Man City were also named as suitors, with United and Spurs the most two heavily linked at this stage.

The Mail‘s report argues that United hold an “ace card” in technical director Jason Wilcox – formerly director of football at Southampton – with the suggestion that Dibling could be developed into a wing-back under Ruben Amorim.

Ridiculous price tag

Any clubs looking to negotiate with Southampton will be quoted a fee in excess of £100 million, however, according to the Telegraph.

That is clearly an outlandish figure for a player with only 35 games of senior experience and just 25 appearances in the Premier League.

But it demonstrates the strong stance Southampton will at least begin talks with, eager to harness the widespread interest in their No. 33 to their advantage.

The eventual fee will almost certainly be lower than £100 million – with the Saints’ record sale being £75 million for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 – however it may indicate where Liverpool would stand.

Liverpool are unlikely to commit funds anywhere near that region for a player of Dibling’s stature and a deal would need to be significantly lower for the Reds to consider business.

That should not rule them out at this stage though, particularly as the England U21 international is a hugely talented and, crucially, versatile player.

Though most often used as a right winger this season, Dibling also has experience as a centre-forward, a No. 10 and a wing-back, while there is a sense he could even be used as a No. 8.

He would qualify as a homegrown player when over 21, which is an area Liverpool will need to address this summer if the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Tyler Morton depart.

And having stood out in an otherwise awful Southampton side, Dibling is showing signs of elite potential in a campaign that could prove formative to his development.