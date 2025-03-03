Liverpool FC has confirmed the season ticket renewal period for the 2025-26 season, alongside details of a change in policy to fill every seat at every game.

The season ticket renewal period will begin the week commencing March 17, with season ticket prices having been frozen for next season.

Ahead of the new season, the club is appealing for season ticket holders to ensure their seat is filled for every home game from next season, even if they cannot make it themselves. This is to protect and enhance the atmosphere inside Anfield, where every fan counts and every voice matters.

The introduction of ‘Every Seat, Every Game’, the club’s new season ticket usage policy, will encourage season ticket holders who are unable to attend a game at Anfield to post their seat on the Ticket Exchange or forward their ticket to someone on their Friends and Family list.

This season an average of almost 500 general admission season ticket seats have been left empty for Premier League home games.

The club’s ongoing consultation with the Supporters Board has contributed to this new change and discussions will continue on developing a range of ticketing policy changes for next season and beyond.

Supporters have told the club in a recent survey that access to tickets is their single biggest concern, and the club’s updated ticketing principles, which were created in consultation with the Supporters Board, include the ambition to make ticket access a realistic goal for all supporters, while maintaining Anfield’s atmosphere and support for the team.

Any empty seat at Anfield is a missed opportunity for more fans to be in the stadium. As access to tickets has been identified as being so important to supporters, the ‘Every Seat, Every Game’ policy means season ticket holders will need to ensure their seat is used for at least 15 Premier League home games per season from 2025/26, or risk not being eligible to renew for future seasons.

Tickets posted on the Ticket Exchange will be counted as a used seat for season ticket holders regardless of whether the ticket sells or not. Tickets sent to Friends and Family via the Ticket Forwarding service will also count as being used. As a reminder, the deadline to use the Ticket Exchange and Forwarding services is one hour before kick-off.

Throughout this season the club has contacted season ticket holders whose seats have been left empty to remind them of how they can help other supporters access tickets and the club will continue to do this going forward.

Those fans who face exceptional circumstances during the season which mean their seat is not used will be able to contact Supporters Services for assistance.

Alongside this announcement on season ticket usage, the club will continue to look at how to ensure all seats in the stadium are used, including member and hospitality tickets.

Once the season ticket renewal window opens, supporters will be contacted by email and will be able to visit the club’s dedicated online Season Ticket Renewal hub to view more details and FAQs about the new policy as well as other important information about renewing for the 2025-26 season.