Liverpool’s wage bill for the 2023/24 season was behind only Man City in terms of the Premier League, and fifth among clubs across Europe’s top leagues.

While Liverpool have a reputation as reluctant spenders, it is fair to say owners Fenway Sports Group are willing to sanction big-money deals for the right personnel.

That is, more often than not, a successful tactic, with only Darwin Nunez (£85m) and Naby Keita (£53 million) standing out as relative failures among the Reds’ 10 most expensive signings.

Along with that comes big salaries, with UEFA’s latest European Club Finance and Investment Landscape study reporting the club’s wage bill for 2023/24 as £377.64 million.

That is the fifth-most across Europe, behind only Paris Saint-Germain (£553.4m), Man City (£465.9m), Real Madrid (£424.7m) and Barcelona (£399.9m).

Liverpool have replaced Chelsea in the top five from last season, rising one place from sixth in 2022/23, with a five percent increase on wages paid.

This includes performance-based bonuses and likely the payouts to Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff upon their departures at the end of the season – reported last week as a combined £9.6 million.

The Reds’ wage bill amounts to 63 percent of their overall revenue, which is the fifth-highest among Europe’s top 10 for wages.

Liverpool in talks over new contracts

UEFA’s study comes at a timely point for Liverpool, who remain in talks over new contracts for Mohamed Salah – highest earner on £350,000 per week – Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold among others.

All three players will see their existing deals expire at the end of the season and, if they are to renew, they would almost certainly seek the same wages as before if not a sizeable increase.

Furthermore, reports of negotiations with Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley highlight where the wage bill could increase further.

It is part of FSG’s model to reward players for their success, with lower initial wages agreed for most signings before pay rises are factored into new contracts.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

Given much of the squad has stayed the same for a number of years it is therefore no surprise that Liverpool’s wage bill is so high, while it can certainly be argued that it is worth paying for the return on silverware.

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are now favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 1-0 first-leg win over the leading spenders PSG.