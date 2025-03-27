While Liverpool have only nine games remaining this season, young goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski will reportedly now get his chance on loan after his first deal was cancelled last year.

Ojrzynski was to spend the season with Cypriot second-tier side Spartakos Kitiou, but that deal fell through due to issues in the paperwork to see him sent back to the AXA.

It was an unusual move for the 22-year-old but it appeared a chance at regular first-team football, instead, he has since trained with the U21s and with the senior goalkeeper contingent.

With the January window having passed by with no temporary transfer, he was expected to see out the campaign at Liverpool before options were assessed over the summer.

However, according to Goteborgs-Posten, Utsiktens BK, a club in the Swedish second tier, have struck an agreement to see Ojrzynski sign on loan until the summer.

If you are wondering how that is possible, as the season in Sweden runs from March to November, their transfer window only closed on March 25 and thus they could add to their squad.

While neither Liverpool nor Utsiktens BK have yet to announce the deal, the report claims that an agreement was struck late between all parties.

Ojrzynski has previously spent time on loan with Caernarfon Town in Wales, Radomiak Radom in his native Poland and Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old struggled for minutes at Radomiak Radom and Den Bosch and any chance to expose him to regular senior football would have been considered in his best interests.

While training and testing himself against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Co. will have been priceless, nothing can replicate match experience.

There will be no guarantee of minutes in Sweden as Utsiktens BK recently signed Tom Amos on a free transfer but the opportunity is better than waiting until next season for the chance.

Utsiktens BK finished the 2024 season in ninth and start their new campaign on Saturday at Orgryte IS.