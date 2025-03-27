Luca Stephenson has discovered the value of consistent first-team football and is left considering his future at Liverpool after thriving on loan at Dundee United.

The 21-year-old midfielder was involved in Arne Slot‘s first pre-season at the club, featuring in four friendlies before signing up for a second loan in as many seasons.

Stephenson landed in the Scottish Premiership and has featured 31 times this season – starting 28 – across all competitions, and it has left Dundee United eager to sign him permanently.

It is a consideration for the impressive and versatile midfielder, who told The Courier that a conversation is needed with Liverpool to clear up plans for his future.

“I’ve been in a little bit of conversation,” he explained. “I don’t 100% know yet, I’ll have one year left on my deal at Liverpool next year.

“So there’s a conversation to be had there of whether there’ll be a new contract on the table down there or not.

“Then it’s probably just about early summer time – as soon as our season finishes – having a look at what’s best for me, whether it’s back here, whether it’s backing out of Liverpool to play somewhere else.

“I don’t know as yet, but the conversations are certainly starting.”

Stephenson, who has three goals and two assists this season, has never featured for Liverpool’s first team but has seen numerous academy teammates get the honour.

Why Stephenson prefers a loan over first-team training

Being a youth player at a club like Liverpool is not easy as the window of opportunity to make the step up is limited, but that does not mean there are no examples to follow.

For Stephenson, Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah come to mind but he knows that unless you are destined to make the breakthrough then time training with the first team is not always enough.

“You can only get so much out of a club like Liverpool as a young player sometimes if you’re not going to be a Conor Bradley or a Jarell Quansah,” he said as he explained why he prefers to be on loan.

“If you’re not going to be one of those players and you’re just going to be in the background, maybe getting a start in the League Cup, I don’t think that benefits you much in the long run.

“I think that stands me in much better stead than it would have been just being a lad who trains well for the first team at Liverpool.

“That was my take on it and that’s what I set out to do a couple of years ago – so far it’s gone really well.”

As Stephenson can be named as a homegrown player Liverpool may see value in keeping him around next season, but it is evident from his words that he is eager to have a consistent first-team role – and you can’t blame him.