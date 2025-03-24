Luca Stephenson has enjoyed a positive season so far at Dundee United, and manager Jim Goodwin has now expressed an interest in signing the youngster permanently.

The loan system isn’t for everyone. Stephenson, though, is a player who has massively benefitted from his time away from the academy.

The 21-year-old spent last season at Barrow before returning to Liverpool for the early part of pre-season under Arne Slot.

It was then decided that a loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United would be best for his development, and Stephenson has impressed during his time north of the border.

In quotes carried by the Courier, Dundee United manager Goodwin said: “I couldn’t be any happier with how those (loan) signings have done for us.

“Luca is one that – if he were to become available in the summer and not extend his contract at Liverpool – then we would love to be at the table talking to him. I know he’s loved his time here, as has (Sam) Dalby.

“Dalby might be priced out of the market, but I know from speaking to them all in one-to-ones that they’ve thoroughly enjoyed their time at Dundee United.”

As a versatile young player, Stephenson has played at left-back, in midfield and on the wing this season.

In 28 starts, he has scored three times and set up two goals as a key figure in a campaign that currently sees them sit fifth, just three points behind third-place Hibernian.

“They appreciate the way they’re looked after by the backroom team, and by the people behind the scenes who run the operations for us,” Goodwin continued.

“It would be great if we could keep one or two of those guys as permanent Dundee United players.”

The view from Dundee United

It hasn’t just been the manager Stephenson has impressed in the coastal city, supporters have also taken to the youngster.

“Stephenson has a genuine case to be considered United’s most important player,” reporter Alan Temple told This Is Anfield back in December.

“The Scottish Premiership is a decent league – and wrongly disregarded in some quarters – but let’s not kid ourselves: playing for Liverpool is a whole other strata.

“Nevertheless, Stephenson is steadfast that he can compete for a jersey at Anfield in the fullness of time and Arne Slot certainly seems to have taken to him.

“If I was to predict the next 18 months or so: he continues to be a mainstay for United for the remainder of this campaign, gets a good 2025/26 pre-season with Liverpool, followed by another loan at a top-half Championship team.

“But who knows?”

Stephenson is yet to make a competitive first team appearance for Liverpool but did feature in friendlies last summer.