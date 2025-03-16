➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 16, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts as Newcastle United score their second goal during the Football League Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool “got what they deserved” but fans disturbed by “lack of fight” in final

A day to forget. A day to put a line through. A day to wipe from our memories. Liverpool failed to turn up for the Carabao Cup final and got what they deserved.

A game too far? Perhaps. But, at the end of the day, Liverpool did not show up in effort or quality to ever really test Newcastle – even if Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation.

Arne Slot‘s first final at the club was not what anyone had envisioned, with little potency and next-to-no threat despite dominating possession.

With Mo Salah marked out of the game, Diogo Jota (without a goal in 10 games) and Luis Diaz (with one goal in 18) could not offer any threat, while the midfield lost their battle.

As time ran out at Wembley, You’ll Never Walk Alone could be heard from the Liverpool end, but two crushing defeats in a matter of days left fans with plenty to say about Slot’s decisions and toothless attack…

“That is what happens when you do not ROTATE tired players. Congrats Newcastle.” – TheMainMan in TIA comments.

“Arne – You did get the selection all wrong, as those final 15 minutes showed.

Chiesa, why has it taken so long to give that lad quality minutes.” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“This loss is on Slot. He got his selection wrong & his insistence on playing tired players costs us this match. Chiesa, Elliot & Endo are all players that could’ve started this game.

“I appreciate all Slot had done since becoming Liverpool manager, but here, he lost the plot.”

Do it! in TIA comments.

“The PSG games and this are on Slot, serious conversations need to be had about Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Robbo and the depth of the squad.

“There were some average players in Jurgen’s squad too but what you will never question was their passion, hunger and desire to get the job done especially a final.

“I know taking things easy has kept a lot of players off the injury list but it’s getting to the point where a lot of our players are non challant and lacklustre.” – KopFaith in TIA comments.

It is going to be hard to leave the frustration of this one behind, especially after midweek and the 17-day wait for another match.

But if you want a pick-me-up, look at the Premier League table. We will leave it at that.

