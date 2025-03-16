A day to forget. A day to put a line through. A day to wipe from our memories. Liverpool failed to turn up for the Carabao Cup final and got what they deserved.

A game too far? Perhaps. But, at the end of the day, Liverpool did not show up in effort or quality to ever really test Newcastle – even if Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation.

Arne Slot‘s first final at the club was not what anyone had envisioned, with little potency and next-to-no threat despite dominating possession.

With Mo Salah marked out of the game, Diogo Jota (without a goal in 10 games) and Luis Diaz (with one goal in 18) could not offer any threat, while the midfield lost their battle.

As time ran out at Wembley, You’ll Never Walk Alone could be heard from the Liverpool end, but two crushing defeats in a matter of days left fans with plenty to say about Slot’s decisions and toothless attack…

There are no rational conversations to be had right now. Emotions are raw.

But at some point, we have to confront the fact that the attackers have all gone out of form at the same time, and the team have run out legs…just as they did at this point last year. — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) March 16, 2025

I know football analysis doesn't get any more basic but I don't really think today goes much deeper than Newcastle simply wanting it more. They won every single battle from minute one and Liverpool couldn't get near them. Both sides got what they deserved. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) March 16, 2025

Big questions over how Arne Slot managed both the buildup to this game (over a number of weeks) and throughout. Looked absolutely clueless. Lack of energy from key players who have clearly been overused (Southampton a big example). — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) March 16, 2025

“That is what happens when you do not ROTATE tired players. Congrats Newcastle.” – TheMainMan in TIA comments.

“Arne – You did get the selection all wrong, as those final 15 minutes showed. Chiesa, why has it taken so long to give that lad quality minutes.” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

Everyone got what they deserved. Liverpool's worst performance in a final for a generation. Newcastle beat 2nd and 1st across three games to win the trophy and deserved to win all three matches. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) March 16, 2025

The lack of fight and application from senior players was so poor. Chiesa was the only player who seemed to care. Fair play to Newcastle and their fans – deserved. Enjoy the celebrations. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) March 16, 2025

“This loss is on Slot. He got his selection wrong & his insistence on playing tired players costs us this match. Chiesa, Elliot & Endo are all players that could’ve started this game. “I appreciate all Slot had done since becoming Liverpool manager, but here, he lost the plot.” – Do it! in TIA comments.

“The PSG games and this are on Slot, serious conversations need to be had about Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Robbo and the depth of the squad. “There were some average players in Jurgen’s squad too but what you will never question was their passion, hunger and desire to get the job done especially a final. “I know taking things easy has kept a lot of players off the injury list but it’s getting to the point where a lot of our players are non challant and lacklustre.” – KopFaith in TIA comments.

Nullify Salah and you nullify Liverpool. We need new blood. https://t.co/K4DQ0wQYPE — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) March 16, 2025

Use of the squad hasn't been brilliant. If he's gone off the Plymouth fiasco for his estimates, that's a bit unfair. But we're top by 12 points, so save the quibbles until there's something to genuinely quibble about. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) March 16, 2025

I'm going out for a cigarette. I don't even smoke. Newcastle so much the better team today, it's not funny. Whatever fragments of cohesion Liverpool had fell away with all the subs. Desperately disappointing all round. But they'll win the league. Hey ho. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 16, 2025

It is going to be hard to leave the frustration of this one behind, especially after midweek and the 17-day wait for another match.

But if you want a pick-me-up, look at the Premier League table. We will leave it at that.