Liverpool head into their Champions League last 16 clash with PSG knowing four players – including three key starters – are at risk of suspension for the decider.

The Reds head to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night for the first leg of the Champions League knockout tie, in a meeting of England and France’s champions-elect.

Another wrinkle to the tie comes with four players at risk of missing the second leg if they are booked in Paris.

That includes Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson – all of whom are likely to start on Wednesday night – along with Harvey Elliott.

Konate, Robertson and Elliott are already on two bookings from the league phase and those are not wiped for the knockouts despite the new format adding more games.

Mac Allister already missed the 1-0 win at Girona due to a yellow card suspension but will be handed an additional ban if he picks up his fifth booking of the tournament.

Under UEFA rules, yellow cards only expire after the quarter-final stage, which means those four players will remain at risk of a ban even if they avoid a booking at PSG.

It certainly seems harsh for UEFA to uphold this rule from the previous Champions League format given the new fixtures being added.

While clubs are naturally encouraged to ensure player behaviour to avoid any yellow or red cards, it is ridiculous to expect cautions not to tot up and cause suspensions.

That is particularly the case given the questionable approach from officials in European competitions, with a number of bookings in Liverpool’s league phase games causing confusion.

Seven other Liverpool players have been booked once so far in the Champions League, those being Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Kostas Tsimikas and the injured duo of Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton.

Despite PSG placing 15th in the inaugural league phase the tie stands to be a real test for Liverpool, who were handed one of the toughest draws of the last 16 to make a mockery of their efforts in finishing top.

But with the second leg at Anfield they still hold an advantage, with their trip to Parc des Princes hopefully establishing a lead for that decider.