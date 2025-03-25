Liverpool youngster Clae Ewing, who has been outstanding at left-back this season, has signed his first professional contract in recognition of his progress.

Ewing has put pen to paper on a deal not long after confirming his campaign has ended prematurely due to a frustrating injury.

That cut short an impressive season that he began as second-year scholar, cementing himself as first-choice left-back for the U18s before making his debut for the U21s in February.

But he can now look to make a bigger impact when he heads into 2025/26 with the assurance of a professional contract.

The maximum length of a first professional deal is three years, which would tie Ewing to Liverpool until 2028, with further progress likely to be rewarded with an improved contract.

Ewing is also capable of operating in midfield, including as a No. 8, and his tactical flexibility should endear him to coaches as he moves forward.

Signed from Bury as an U12s player, the 18-year-old made 15 appearances for Liverpool’s academy in 2024/25, also making his bow for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League in February.

That defeat to Stuttgart in the round of 32 saw Ewing showcase his attacking talent, which could be particularly useful if he catches the eye of Arne Slot and his first-team staff.

Any opportunities in senior training are likely to come with dialogue between Slot’s assistant Aaron Briggs and youth coaches Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

And with the summer expected to bring changes at left-back, with Owen Beck and Luke Chambers among those who could attract interest – not to mention doubts over Andy Robertson‘s position as first choice – it could bring a chance for Ewing to impress.

That is a long way down the road yet, though, with the teenager’s focus on recovering from his current injury as quickly as possible in order to rejoin pre-season with the academy.