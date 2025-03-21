Liverpool “remain confident” of new Virgil van Dijk contract

Despite concerning comments from Virgil van Dijk in recent weeks, Liverpool are said to “remain confident” their captain will eventually sign a new contract.

Van Dijk has sparked concern among fans with his recent updates on talks over a new contract, telling reporters earlier this month that he could run his current deal down before any agreement is reached.

• READ: What Virgil van Dijk has said about new Liverpool contract this season

That of course leads to an increased possibility of a free transfer elsewhere, with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs linked.

But Liverpool “remain confident” their No. 4 will put pen to paper on an extension, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein in a Q&A on Thursday.

The journalist was questioned on speculation surrounding an offer from PSG, with claims of a €100 million package already refuted by ESPN’s Julien Laurens.

“All parties are playing down Van Dijk to PSG,” Ornstein explained. “Liverpool remain confident that he will extend at Anfield.”

Liverpool “optimistic” over 2-year Salah contract

This should come as encouraging news after the disquiet of late, with sources within the club clearly still convinced a breakthrough will be reached.

Hopefully the same applies to Mohamed Salah, of whom Ornstein writes Liverpool “have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement [with].”

“Ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same,” he added.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy…but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.”

Ornstein added that there had been “pretty immediate and firm denials” when exploring reports of potential moves for Salah to either PSG or the Saudi Pro League.

The journalist wrote: “I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings.

“The same, I suspect, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Alexander-Arnold’s stance is seemingly less convincing than either Van Dijk or Salah, though, with the right-back expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Talks will continue with the vice-captain’s representatives but Spanish newspaper AS claimed on Thursday that a deal with the Spanish champions is “99 percent done.”