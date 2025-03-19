LFC Women ambassador and former player Natasha Dowie will make history at Anfield this weekend when Liverpool FC Legends take on Chelsea FC Legends.

Tash, who was part of the LFC Women team that won back-to-back Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014, will become the first woman to feature in the annual Legends game, which will take place on Saturday March 22, 3pm KO, presented by official training partner AXA.

As well as lifting the WSL trophy twice during her time with the Reds, Dowie scored an unmatched total of 47 goals across two spells at the club, including a goal in her only previous appearance at Anfield against Arsenal in 2013.

Tash will join the likes of Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia and Peter Crouch in representing the Reds for the game, in association with Forever Reds.

Dowie said: “It’s so exciting for us to include female players in this year’s Legends game. We’re the first to do this at club level, we are pioneers, and it’s a big thing for young girls and boys to see this happening.”

“The Legends games are something I’ve watched for many years, so to now be involved in one is just going to be incredible. It really is going to be a great occasion, and I can’t wait, I’ve been counting down the days!”

Tickets remain on sale for the game with funds raised going to support the LFC Foundation’s health programmes, which are helping tackle health inequalities across the Liverpool City Region by providing physical and mental wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.

The LFC Foundation believes that a person’s life expectancy shouldn’t be determined by their postcode.

According to a recent report, the life expectancy for individuals in the Liverpool City Region is lower than the national average, and there are higher levels of obesity in children and adults, as well as higher levels of ill mental health in our communities compared to the average figures across the country.

Tickets for this year’s Legends match are priced at £29 for adults, £19 for concessions and £9 for juniors and can be purchased here, with full selling details available here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are also available in Brodies and the Dugout and are priced at £75 per person, this includes your match ticket, complimentary programme, food voucher and half-time refreshment.

To purchase premium tickets, you must select your seat online across the middle tier of the Anfield Road Stand for Brodies, or blocks M1-M3 and M7-M9 in the Main Stand for the Dugout, and then select the premium option.

Hospitality packages can also be purchased from £195 including VAT. More information is available here or by calling 0151 264 2222.

Please note that supporters who have already purchased a ticket but have not yet received their ticket, will receive their ticket via email this week. Any supporter who has not received their ticket by Thursday should please contact the ticket office.