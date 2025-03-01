After a run of three Premier League wins and two draws in 15 days, Luis Diaz has praised Arne Slot‘s squad management, describing the squad as “a big family.”

Rotation has been essential to Liverpool’s success this season.

While Slot has tended to keep his starting XI consistent, he has used substitutes effectively to maintain the squad’s fitness.

Diaz has started on the bench seven times in the league and twice in Europe this campaign, but he feels the manager has “given confidence” to the entire squad.

The Colombian told club media: “Our coach has settled in really well at the club.

“He’s known just exactly how to manage the group and every single player that he has in the squad, because it cannot be easy for any coach when he has two or three excellent alternatives for each position on the field to make decisions on who to play and who to leave out.

“It’s not an easy task but he’s been up to it and he’s also given confidence to every single player in his squad.”

Slot and his staff’s approach to each game, too, has been meticulous. It is something several players, including Diaz, have picked up on.

“He’s put into practice some very important things for us tactically,” the Colombian noted.

“He is very good in that respect and he also will tell you and put you right when he feels the need to. So, that’s pretty much how it is. He’s managing the group really well.”

“We’re creating a great squad of players, a big family if you like, and it’s a very humble group which wants to move forward and look to the future.”

With the prospect of winning a 20th league title becoming increasingly close for Liverpool, the team are keeping their feet on the ground.

The usual adage of taking each game one by one appears to be entirely true for Slot. Next up is a trip to the Parc des Princes to play PSG, before a home game against Southampton.

Diaz continued: “It’s a squad that is looking to get results and to keep going game by game on the way to hopefully achieving big things for this club. That’s the key here.

“As I say, it’s all about keeping working in the same way and staying focused and remaining grounded because there is still ages to go yet. We need to rest up between games too as that is going to be super important for us.”

Take it one game at a time, Reds. Silverware beckons, but we shouldn’t think anything is certain just yet.