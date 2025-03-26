Luis Diaz should return to Liverpool in confident goalscoring form after finding the back of the net in both games for Colombia – including one after 39 seconds.

Diaz had scored just once in 18 games for Liverpool before the international break, blanking in his last seven appearances.

That has led to concern among those back on Merseyside, particularly as both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez continue to struggle in front of goal and Cody Gakpo has spent time out injured.

But the No. 7 appears to have found his mojo while away with Colombia, with two goals in as many games against Brazil and Paraguay.

After beating Alisson with a well-taken finish in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Brazil, Diaz broke the deadlock after just 39 seconds in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Paraguay.

It came after some quick footwork from the winger – restored, perhaps tellingly, to his natural position on the left for his country – to find space in between defenders and beat the goalkeeper.

Diaz then grabbed the assist for Jhon Duran to make it 2-0, dragging the ball forwards on the break and holding off his marker before laying it through for the striker.

The Liverpool forward almost scored another after being found with a clipped pass over the defence, only denied by a double save by Paraguay’s Gatito Fernandez.

Unfortunately for Colombia, the Estadio Metropolitano was stunned with Junior Alonso and Julio Enciso scoring for Paraguay either side of half-time.

And after 11 minutes of additional time in the second half the two sides shook hands on a 2-2 draw which leaves Colombia sixth and Paraguay fifth in their World Cup qualifying group.

Diaz, who was also booked, played the full game in Barranquilla, but still has plenty of time to rest before Liverpool are in action again.

He will almost certainly start in the Merseyside derby on April 2 but, if Gakpo is fully fit, could do so in the No. 9 role rather than out wide.

That may require a shift in outlook again, but the hope will be that he can take his finishing instinct back with him from South America.