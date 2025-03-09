Liverpool’s players were far from their electric best in the 3-1 win at home to Southampton, but Mohamed Salah‘s influence was again great.

The Reds were pretty awful in the opening 45 minutes on Saturday afternoon, trailing to a Will Smallbone goal at half-time.

Thankfully, they appeared to receive a rocket from Arne Slot, turning the game around thanks to Darwin Nunez‘s equaliser and two Salah penalties – making him outright into the club’s third highest goalscorer of all time.

Liverpool are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of Arsenal‘s trip to Man United on Sunday.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Salah (7.5) was the Reds’ hero, netting twice from the penalty spot, and he got top marks for his side.

And that’s without ever being near his top level.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle said Salah was “much better” after a poor first half, praising the confident manner in which he dispatched his spot-kicks.

Stephen Darwin of GOAL described the 32-year-old as “deadly,” on a day when he went ahead of Gordon Hodgson into third place in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts.

It was also a good day for Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.4), who was one of the few who played well during a grim first half.

Liverpool’s vice-captain was “defensively on point,” according to Doyle, as was the case against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Nunez (7.4) shared the second-highest score for the Reds, overcoming a sloppy start to find the net and win a penalty.

While Barwin praised the Uruguayan’s “smart run” before he scored, he also said he “loses a mark” for kicking out at Kyle Walker-Peters.

Dominik Szoboszlai (5.4) got the lowest mark for Liverpool, only lasting 45 minutes after a below-par performance.

Next up for the Reds is Tuesday’s massive Champions League clash with PSG at Anfield (8pm GMT) as they look to reach the quarter-finals.