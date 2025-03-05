With the help of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah has recreated a video that racked up over 44 million views.

Back in March 2018, Salah was still in his first campaign at Liverpool and in the process of managing a 44-goal season.

That was more than anyone had scored in a year for the Reds since Ian Rush‘s 1983/84 season, when he netted 47 times and won three trophies, including the European Cup.

Though it had been a matter of mere months since arriving at Liverpool, Salah was already a Kop icon by the time he visited a primary school to surprise children who thought they were entering a commentary competition.

On that occasion, over 44 million people watched him jump through a poster of himself, delighting the pupils – well, except for the Evertonians.

Salah has now recreated the video, as he surprised some of Liverpool’s youngest academy players while they read from children’s books about Salah, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

As usual, Robertson was on good form as his comedic self and Alexander-Arnold was smiling.

The video has also produced a clip that has been shared widely of the No. 66 punching a drawing of Salah who was depicted as a king.

This was done completely in jest, with Robertson subsequently joking it was “disrespectful” to the Egyptian.

Despite the trio’s colossal fame, it is heartwarming to see how humble they remain when interacting with the academy kids.

After all, who knows? Maybe one of the children featured will one day play at Anfield.

It isn’t beyond the realm of possibility that they could even play with Alexander-Arnold, should the 26-year-old finish his career at Liverpool.