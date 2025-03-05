Paris Saint-Germain are feeling confident ahead of their Champions League tie against Liverpool, with one player even saying that ‘as a team, they are better’.

Had this game taken place earlier in the season, Liverpool supporters would have been extremely confident heading to the Parc des Princes.

However, PSG’s impressive 4-2 win against Man City and subsequent form have left some slight trepidation over the opposition’s attacking talents.

Asked how the hosts plan to deal with Mo Salah, 20-year-old midfielder Joao Neves explained: “We will try to not give them the ball, try to keep the ball every time we can.

“Yeah, they have a lot of individual quality like us, but I think we [are better], as a team. That’s because football is beautiful because it’s a collective game, and I think we are better.”

Last summer, the Portuguese signed from Benfica on a five-year deal for a £50 million fee. He also already has 13 caps for his country, starting once at Euro 2024 against Georgia.

“I think the best way to defend them is have the ball,” Neves added.

“You know we can defend with the ball and I think that’s one of our best strategies.

“I think the ball, we are very good on it. We will try our best to try to play football on the floor with the ball, with the movements, with the quality and that’s what we do.”

Luis Enrique’s optimism

Luis Enrique speaks on the confidence his team has ahead of battle with Liverpool ?? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/CPW0wtuIqF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 5, 2025

PSG are on a 22-match unbeaten streak, leading manager Enrique to tell TNT Sports: “It’s true we are in our best moment of the season and we hope and we try to continue that way.”

Asked if beating Man City can give them the confidence to knock Liverpool out, the Spaniard replied: “Well, why not?

“I think that match changed something around us because it was the way we were in that match, but now it’s a different match, different ground against maybe the best team in Europe during this season.

“I think it’s a very nice match to watch and I hope we can manage that in the right way.”

The reporter then questioned whether PSG need to win the first leg given the difficult game at Anfield that follows.

“I’m not sure,” Enrique responded.

“The way we play, both teams, I don’t think that any bad result in the first match is going to condition the home round (second leg).

“I think we can lose the first match and win away, and they can do the same. I think it’s one of the best matches you can watch in the present moment in Europe right now.”