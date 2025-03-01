PSG manager Luis Enrique has dismissed the notion that Liverpool could have an advantage due to their longer rest time before the teams’ Champions League meeting.

On Wednesday, Liverpool travel to the Parc des Princes to take on PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

As a result of being knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth, the Reds have no game this weekend, whereas PSG play Lille on Saturday night.

PSG boss Enrique has said that the Reds’ longer preparation time won’t affect the match, though.

The Spaniard said (h/t Culture PSG): “There is no advantage or disadvantage. We could perhaps think more deeply.

“They have had a very competitive schedule so far with a lot of intensity. These are things that we cannot control as a coach.

“I would like the schedule to adapt to our priorities but it is impossible to make a schedule that is good for all the teams, and when you want to be in all the competitions, it is impossible.

“I cannot control these kinds of things. I try to look at the positive side of this and be as well prepared as possible for all the matches.”

Instead, Enrique explained that he was actually pleased to be playing Lille, a side that share “similar things” with Liverpool.

The manage continued: “Things that we will see tomorrow against Lille, things that Lille do as a team defensively, which can be similar to what we will have against Liverpool.

“So, it is a great preparation match for us against a rival that plays in the Champions League, that has qualified and that has had a very good first phase in the Champions League.”

Despite leading Ligue 1 by 13 points, the French champions began the season struggling in European competition.

Defeats against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich put them in a difficult position, but an impressive second-half display against Man City helped them win 4-2 on the penultimate matchday and set them up to go through against Stuttgart in their final game.

In the play-off round, fellow French side Brest were then swept aside 10-0 on aggregate. Enrique is under no illusion that Liverpool pose a far trickier test, however.

“We are a real team,” said Enrique, who won the 2015 Champions League with Barcelona.

“There are several real teams. Another one is Liverpool who are having a magnificent season, both in their championship, which has a very high level, and in the Champions League.

“They are also a real team. We see them pressing and always attacking collectively. It is very difficult at a very high level, but it is not impossible.”

If you fancy some opposition scouting, PSG vs. Lille kicks off at 8pm (GMT) on Saturday, March 1, and is live on Amazon Prime Video.