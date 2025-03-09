Paris Saint-Germain prepared for their trip to Liverpool with a comprehensive 4-1 win away to Rennes on Saturday, with Luis Enrique ringing the changes.

The Ligue 1 champions were superb against the Reds in midweek, impressing both in and out of possession and threatening to win with ease.

Fortunately, an inspired Alisson prevented PSG from scoring, before Harvey Elliott‘s late goal secured a precious 1-0 win for Liverpool.

While the Reds were busy seeing off Southampton on Saturday, PSG warmed up for the Champions League clash with a resounding victory at Rennes.

Enrique made eight changes to the team that lost to Liverpool, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembele all left out.

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for the visitors before half-time, before Goncalo Ramos doubled their advantage.

Rennes may have pulled a goal back in the second half, but substitute Dembele put the game to bed with two efforts in stoppage time.

PSG’s win means they are 16 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, as is the case with Liverpool in the Premier League, and they remain undefeated in the competition this season.

Speaking after the game, Enrique was in bullish spirits about his team’s chances at Anfield, saying they have “nothing to lose.”

“I think we’ll be in the best possible shape for the Liverpool game,” Enrique said.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. Our only objective is victory and that’s what we’re going for.

“Football allows for surprises; it is true that we were down and sad after the first game, but as we have analysed the game and after beating Rennes, a difficult team, it makes us hopeful.

“I repeat, we have nothing to lose, which makes us a more dangerous team than we usually are.”

Meanwhile, youngster Desire Doue said that PSG are “confident” about turning the tie around, backing him and his teammates to “make something special happen” at Anfield.

Tuesday’s game has the potential to be a Champions League thriller, with Enrique’s men understandably positive about overturning their 1-0 deficit.

That said, Liverpool can’t play much worse than they did at the Parc des Princes, and in front of a fervent Anfield crowd, a far better display has to be expected.

Their opponents should feel well-rested, given the changes against Rennes, so Slot will know the importance of the Reds finding a few extra gears.