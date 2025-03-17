The media could only criticise Liverpool after their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, with the Reds looking a tired side in need of a rest.

Arne Slot‘s men were outplayed by the Magpies at Wembley, as they blew the opportunity to win the first piece of domestic silverware this season.

If you think the team are in need of a rest, you would be right but the majority will not get the chance to put their feet up as international action is now back on the agenda.

A torrid week to stew over for the next 17 days, and here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ final defeat.

Liverpool were poor at Wembley, failing to show up…

David Lynch felt that Newcastle were simply the hungrier team at Wembley:

“I know football analysis doesn’t get any more basic but I don’t really think today goes much deeper than Newcastle simply wanting it more. “They won every single battle from minute one and Liverpool couldn’t get near them. “Both sides got what they deserved.”

James Pearce was brutally succinct in his assessment of the Reds’ performance:

“Got to be Liverpool’s worst performance in a major final since 1988.”

Mo Stewart focused on Liverpool’s attacking struggles of late, as well as fatigue setting in:

“There are no rational conversations to be had right now. Emotions are raw. “But at some point, we have to confront the fact that the attackers have all gone out of form at the same time, and the team have run out legs…just as they did at this point last year.”

Jason Burt of the Telegraph described Liverpool as both “messy” and “uninspired”:

“For Liverpool, following their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain after a penalty shoot-out last Tuesday, it is two trophies that have slipped away from them within a week. “They will surely still win the Premier League but, boy, do they look like a tiring team. “They simply did not turn up and that is something that Arne Slot will have to ponder upon after a messy, uninspired performance. “The head coach said there are nine more finals for Liverpool this season, their final nine league games, but they will have to perform better than this to get over the line whatever their lead over Arsenal.”

Andy Jones of The Athletic coudn’t ignore the fact the Reds’ season is stuttering, but the title is still all that matters:

“There is no hiding from the fact that this does put a dampener on the season. “It is a huge case of what might have been in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup given how strong Liverpool have been this season. “With the title essentially wrapped up, there may be an anti-climactic feel to the run-in but fans should still enjoy the title procession — assuming there is no shocking late collapse. “If Virgil van Dijk lifts the Premier League title in May, then these few days will be cast into the memory. Right now, though, and the manner of both defeats, means they will sting in the weeks to come.”

Harry Bamforth of the Daily Mail didn’t hold back in his criticism of Liverpool:

“I bet Liverpool fans can’t wait for midnight to strike tonight. “It will signify the end of what has been a horrible week for them. Knocked out of the Champions League, and now they have been beaten in the Carabao Cup final. “Their legs have gone. There was not a moment in that match where you felt they had control of the game. It was a brutal battering.”

It was hard not to be critical of certain individual displays…

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele thought Mohamed Salah endured a day to forget:

“Mohamed Salah has been by far the best player in England this season and maybe Europe too. “But that doesn’t exempt him from criticism: on Liverpool’s biggest week of the season he has twice failed to produce the goods. “The same for most of his teammates.”

Mo Salah accumulated 0.00(xG) against Newcastle in the League Cup final. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 16, 2025

In his player ratings for GOAL, Mark Doyle was unimpressed with Ryan Gravenberch: