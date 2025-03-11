Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool fans to be at their “very best” for PSG’s visit to Anfield so another special European night can be added to the club’s collection.

An occasion like Tuesday night’s second leg against PSG speaks for itself, with a fine margin between progression and an early exit when two top sides meet.

Liverpool may have a one-goal advantage from the first leg but it is not a lead to defend, rather one Arne Slot‘s side will aim to build on with the backing of a feral Anfield crowd.

PSG have done plenty of talking ahead of this match, but the Reds will do theirs on the pitch and Van Dijk has asked supporters to be at their very best in his programme notes.

“I don’t think I need to say too much about the quality of our opponents,” the captain penned. “It was there for everybody to see in the first leg over in France, when we had to fight extremely hard from the first minute to the last.

“We needed some big performances on the night, and we needed some big moments to go our way too, but as I said after the game last week, it is only half-time in the tie and there is a lot of football still to be played.

“That’s why we need you guys at your very best tonight. The atmosphere at Parc des Princes last week was really good, but I know what Anfield is capable of on a night like this and I can’t wait to see and hear you all.”

‘The level of excitement and focus is high’

Van Dijk continued: “We come into the game on the back of a positive result against Southampton at the weekend, but knowing that there are things we will need to improve on in terms of our performance levels.

“The second half on Saturday was very good for us, but the first half was a reminder of what can happen if we allow our levels to drop, both individually and collectively.

“That was a point the head coach made after the game, and it is up to us to make sure that we take his words on board.

“We need to play with more intensity, with and without the ball, and we need to run and fight for everything, from the very first whistle.

“There is no hiding place on a night like this, and that is something that motivates us. I know every single player in our dressing room wants to be involved in these kinds of games, to experience these kinds of atmospheres. The level of excitement and focus is high, I can assure you.

“So we will go out there and give it everything. And with you guys at your loudest, hopefully, we can create another special Anfield night together.”

Is right, Virgil.