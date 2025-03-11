A massive night awaits at Anfield as Liverpool host PSG for a place in the Champions League quarter-final. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s side hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, but by no means is the tie over after what PSG showed at the Parc des Princes last week.

Anfield is primed for a huge evening under the lights in what is its first knockout game in the Champions League since February 2023.

These are the matches we crave. Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Paris, 4pm in New York, 1pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. PSG is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream with Amazon Prime here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. PSG is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream with Paramount here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. PSG is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. PSG can be found here.

