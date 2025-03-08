It is top against bottom in the Premier League as Liverpool host Southampton this afternoon. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

It is back to league action for Arne Slot‘s side after their positive midweek adventure in Paris, and there is another chance to put pressure on Arsenal.

A win would move Liverpool 16 points ahead of the Gunners before they travel to Man United on Sunday – although the Reds would have played two games more before they kickoff.

The Anfield match is not live on UK TV as it takes place during the 3pm blackout period – the rest of the world is unaffected and can tune in as normal.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which are available to live stream with Peacock here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on the fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network 4 in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. Southampton can be found here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2024/25 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.