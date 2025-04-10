Liverpool U18s were thumped 6-1 away to Sunderland U18s on Saturday, with the hosts scoring all of their goals in a 29-minute spell after the break.

Sunderland U18s 6-1 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Academy of Light

April 12, 2025

Goals: Proctor 49′, Neil 50′, 56′ & 69′ pen, Hunt 66′, Chung 78′; Sonni-Lambie 59′

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side were in 12th place and second-from-bottom heading into their trip to the Black Cats, following a tough season.

A win would take them to within five points of their opponents, but that proved to be wishful thinking!

The opening 45 minutes at the Academy of Light were relatively forgettable, but Liverpool fell apart after the interval.

Half time: Sunderland U18 0-0 Liverpool U18s

Bridge-Wilkinson’s team made an awful start to the second half, conceding two goals in the space of a couple of minutes.

Tom Proctor opened the scoring for the hosts, before former Liverpool youngster Marcus Neill added a second in no time, giving the young Reds a mountain to climb.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Sunderland were 3-0 up after another Neill goal, effectively putting the game to bed after a sorry spell by Liverpool.

Josh Sonni-Lambie did at least pull one goal back, but the joy didn’t last long, as Liam Hunt got in on the act and Neill completed his hat-trick.

How Liverpool may rue allowing him to join Sunderland last summer!

Aaron Chungh completed the rout with 11 minutes still left to play and Joe Upton’s sending-off for two bookable offences was the final nail in the coffin.

Next up for Liverpool is a home clash with league leaders Man City U18s next Wednesday (11am BST), which could be an even harder test.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille (Bradshaw 60′), Williams, Moran, Enahoro-Marcus; Trueman, Ayman (Airoboma 60′), Upton; Ahmed (Lonmeni 85′), Onanuga (O’Connor 73′), Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard.

Next Match: Man City U18s (H) – U18 Premier League – Wednesday, April 16, 11am (BST)