Arne Slot has shown in his opening year at Liverpool that he’s a pretty calm and collected man, but even he admitted he got emotional when arriving at Anfield on Sunday.

Anfield was a sea of red hours before kick off, with fans arriving as early as 9am, over seven hours before kick off.

And, thanks to Virgil van Dijk‘s request (and some nice weather at last), almost everyone was wearing red.

Arriving 90 minutes before kick off, the Liverpool team bus inched towards Anfield as it arrived on Anfield Road, where the atmosphere had built in anticipation of their title-winning heroes’ arrival.

“The only moment I was emotional today was when we arrived at the stadium – to see what it meant for the fans, what it meant for these people,” said Slot in his post-match press conference.

“For us to have a chance of winning it felt really special but immediately it also felt like, ‘We still have to do it.’

“But I think everybody who was inside that bus felt that if the fans are with us, like they are, then it’s impossible for us to lose this game of football.

“During the game, after the game, it’s been incredible how the support of the fans were and how our players played. [It is] special to be part of this day.”

The composed Dutchman did, though, break character with a little dance during the celebrations as the crowd sang Allez Allez Allez:

Slot’s family, who still live back in his native Netherlands, were, of course, at Anfield to see him become the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League.

“It’s special to have them with me because my family, all the families of the players, have to make sacrifices if you do this job – not only this season, throughout your whole career,” he said.

“Me, like you, everyone, works really hard but we’re not always home. Of course for me, my family was still in Holland, so in moments it was hard for me but definitely for them as well.

“And then now to win it, I think everybody feels that the few sacrifices we’ve made were definitely worth it. And then it’s special that they can experience this moment as well.”

We appreciate that sacrifice, Arne and your family!