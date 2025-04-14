How Liverpool can win the Premier League title THIS weekend

Liverpool could win the Premier League title as early as this weekend, with Arne Slot‘s side only needing two results to go their way in order to clinch it.

The Reds are a maximum of six points away from sealing the title, having moved closer to their ultimate goal with a 2-1 win over West Ham.

While it has long been seen as a foregone conclusion given their outstanding results and those around them crumbling, Liverpool still need to get the job done in the final six games.

But having secured a late winner over West Ham at Anfield, the title could be guaranteed as early as Sunday evening with victory in their 4.30pm kickoff at Leicester.

* Premier League table as of April 14

In order to do so, Liverpool would need Arsenal to lose to Ipswich earlier in the day, with their closest title rivals kicking off at Portman Road at 2pm.

If Arsenal fail to pick up any points at Ipswich, Liverpool would then only need three points to secure the title and a win at Leicester would ensure that.

While it may seem an unlikely scenario, with Arsenal heading into next weekend second in the table and Ipswich languishing in 18th, it is not out of the question.

Arsenal head to Real Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night and could still be feeling the toll of a crucial knockout tie.

Meanwhile Ipswich earned a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea in their most recent outing, having even gone 2-0 up before half-time through goals from Julio Enciso and Ben Johnson.

Ipswich – managed by Kieran McKenna – are almost certain to be relegated at the end of the season, with a 14-point gap between them and West Ham in 17th, but will be battling for every point in an unlikely escape bid.

How Liverpool could win the title without playing next week

The reality is that Arsenal are favourites to win at Ipswich, but even if they are held to a draw and Liverpool take the three points at Leicester, there is a scenario where the Reds win the title without even playing again.

Mikel Arteta’s side will host Crystal Palace in a rearranged fixture next Wednesday, April 23.

If Arsenal draw to both Ipswich and Palace, and Liverpool win their game at Leicester, the title will be decided before the leaders kick off again at home to Tottenham on Sunday, April 27.

That would come with Arsenal no longer being able to close the gap with only four games left to play – and while it may be more appealing to win the title by beating Tottenham at Anfield, Slot and his players would not complain.

“I don’t care where we win it,” Slot told reporters in his post-match press conference on Sunday.

“We know we still have to win two more games, which I have tried to come back to every single time: it has been on 32 occasions difficult enough for us.

“First win two and that’s the only thing we should focus on and this week we should try to improve, improve, improve more and more to give ourselves a better chance of winning a game of football next week.”