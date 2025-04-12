Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns‘ season is over after a new injury update, with four other Reds youngsters also in the same boat.

Danns joined Sunderland during the January transfer window, in order to gain invaluable experience in a tough league.

The 19-year-old’s spell at the Stadium of Light has been a huge disappointment, however, with a back injury preventing him from playing a single minute.

Now, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has confirmed to reporters that Danns won’t feature between now and the end of the season.

“He won’t play with us this season, it is definitive now,” Le Bris said.

It is a cruel blow for Danns, who also didn’t play for Liverpool this season until December, due to another back issue suffered last summer.

The striker is far from the Reds’ only stricken loanee, however, with left-back Luke Chambers taking to X to confirm that his season at Wigan is also done:

“My season has come to an end after suffering another setback with re-injuring my back, I would just like to thank everyone at @LaticsOfficial and the fans for being so supportive on and off the pitch. I’m sure our journeys will cross paths again, once a tic.”

Liverpool’s loan woes don’t stop there, with both Owen Beck and Calum Scanlon now absent for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, too.

Beck was flourishing at Blackburn, making 21 starts in the Championship, but he hasn’t featured since last month because of a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, winger Scanlon’s time at Millwall has been hampered by fitness issues, with the 20-year-old limited to just four league appearances all season.

Ben Doak underwent thigh surgery in March, and while his campaign for Middlesbrough isn’t officially over, he is doubtful until the Championship playoffs.

The Northern Echo‘s Dominic Shaw has said that Liverpool will decide if he is “ready to play and if they were willing to sanction his involvement on the back of a lay-off.”

It still feels more likely that he won’t play again in 2024/25, with the Reds having a big decision to make regarding his long-term future in the summer.