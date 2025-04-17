Kevin De Bruyne is famously a boyhood Liverpool fan and he has now been linked with a shock move to Anfield this summer.

The 33-year-old has confirmed that he is leaving City at the end of this season, departing as one of the greatest midfielders English football has seen.

So often the scourge of Liverpool, scoring four goals and bagging seven assists against them, Reds supporters will be glad to see the back of him.

Now, Belgian newspaper De Standaard have claimed that a “surprise” switch to Anfield cannot be completely ruled out this summer.

De Bruyne’s grandfather supports Liverpool, which is a potential reason for him joining – in fact, the video below suggests the midfielder was once a Red, too!

While the City legend has interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS, he would rather remain in Europe at this stage in his career, not even ruling out a Premier League stay.

“It could be possible,” De Bruyne told Viaplay.

“It is very difficult to say at the moment. The decision to leave City has only just been made.

“It’s only been a week, and I haven’t even seen my family again. We’ll see.”

Would De Bruyne joining Liverpool work?

The idea of De Bruyne trading City for Liverpool is alluring in some ways, not least the additional bonus of it causing a meltdown among the Etihad fanbase!

That said, the Reds need to act logically this summer, and the brutal reality is that the six-time Premier League champion is a fading force.

Injuries have increasingly caught up with him, limiting him to only 14 starts in the league this season, and he isn’t able to cover ground like he once did.

Arne Slot wants a relentless work ethic from his midfield, but it is hard to see De Bruyne meeting his demands, much in the same way Fabinho and Jordan Henderson couldn’t under Jurgen Klopp in 2022/23.

A shock move for a year or two could still see him produce some magic in a Liverpool shirt, but this is a rumour that is hard to see coming to fruition.

The Reds need to be looking at younger options this summer, especially as De Bruyne would demand big wages.