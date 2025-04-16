With Kostas Tsimikas potentially on the way out this summer as Liverpool seek a new left-back, reports from Greece claim interest from the Premier League.

Tsimikas made his first appearance in five games when he started in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over West Ham, with his game time having dried up in a less hectic schedule.

It is clear that Arne Slot prefers Andy Robertson – who replaced Tsimikas after an hour on Sunday – but there is also an expectation of further changes at left-back this summer.

With Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez, Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri among their targets for the position, it stands to reason that Liverpool will allow one of their current options to leave.

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Tsimikas is attracting interest from at least three Premier League clubs.

While the Sportime reporter added on X that it is “not 100 percent that Tsimikas will be for sale,” it seems the most likely eventuality given the pecking order and Liverpool’s push for a new left-back.

Tsimikas is nearing the end of his fifth season at Anfield and has made a similar number of appearances to each of the last three – 26 in 2021/22, 28 in 2022/23, 25 in 2023/24 and 26 so far this time.

But having failed to break out of the role of useful cover for Robertson, it may be the right time for the popular Greek international to move on.

Tsimikas signed a new long-term contract in 2023 but is understood to have just two years remaining on his terms, which makes this summer an ideal time for Liverpool to sell in terms of maximising value.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester were all linked with moves for Tsimikas prior to his switch to Merseyside, while former Olympiakos teammate Daniel Podence advised him to join Wolves over Liverpool in 2020.

While the landscape has shifted since then, and Arsenal for one are unlikely to be in the market for a player of his profile, the 28-year-old could have a number of options if he does leave.

Staying in the Premier League would allow him to display his obvious talent on a more regular basis, with consistency clearly a factor behind his best form.

But Liverpool would still hold out for a sizeable fee for a player who has averaged the third-most expected assists per 90 of any of Slot’s squad this season (0.23), behind only Mohamed Salah (0.25) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (0.25).