Liverpool are among the clubs claimed to be “chasing” Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who could leave for £40 million this summer if they are relegated.

Despite Ipswich being weeks away from certain relegation, Delap has stood out as one of the Premier League‘s most impressive young talents this season.

The striker, who only turned 22 in February, has scored 12 goals in his 30 appearances in the English top flight, with only 10 players finding the back of the net more often.

That has attracted the interest of a host of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with the market for No. 9s expected to be busy.

Liverpool are among those linked with a move for Delap, though it is Man United who are named at the forefront of any reports over the England U21 international’s future.

The Mail‘s Chris Wheeler and ESPN‘s Mark Ogden have both reported Delap as Man United‘s top target up front, while naming Liverpool as suitors.

Delap has a release clause in his contract at Ipswich which would allow clubs to sign him for £40 million if they are relegated – and though they can still finish as high as 13th, above Man United, they remain favourites to go down.

While that may seem a lofty price tag for a player with only 32 games of top-flight experience, in an era of inflated transfer fees it is arguably good value.

There is no indication at this stage that Liverpool would pursue Delap as a priority target but the youngster would tick a lot of boxes for the Reds.

Why Delap would make sense for Liverpool

Most importantly his goal record in his first full season in the Premier League shows the upscale to become a consistent scorer for an elite side, while he has also accrued 68 Championship appearances with loans at Preston, Stoke and Hull.

He is 6’1″ tall and already built to weather physical challenges as a lone No. 9, while he is also comfortable in buildup play and carrying the ball as a more rounded centre-forward.

Liverpool are likely to enter the market for a new striker to replace Darwin Nunez this summer and another plus-point for Delap is that he would be eligible as a homegrown player.

Given the Reds are expected to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton and potentially any of Harvey Elliott, Vitezslav Jaros, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, there is a pressing need to fill the homegrown quota.

Though he may not be ready to step up to become first-choice No. 9 for Liverpool at this stage, with a player of Alexander Isak’s calibre still required, a £40 million outlay would make sense if Nunez and Luis Diaz are to leave.