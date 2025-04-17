There is a feeling within Liverpool that Arne Slot has taken Virgil van Dijk‘s game to another level, according to a new claim.

On Thursday, Van Dijk signed a two-year extension at Anfield, joining Mohamed Salah in committing his future until 2027.

It is a significant moment for Liverpool, given the influence of their legendary captain, who is showing no sign of slowing down at the age of 33.

In fact, the Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that “there is a belief” at Liverpool that Slot has “unlocked a new level in Van Dijk’s game.”

The Dutchman is described as having a “close relationship” with his head coach, who has had an impact on him in a tactical sense.

Joyce says Slot told Van Dijk that he “wanted him to play out from the back more,” as well as “passing through the lines into midfield and varying his distribution away from his trademark 60-yard pass” to Salah.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool captain has spoken of his admiration for his compatriot after signing his new deal, telling Liverpoolfc.com about how impressed he has been.

“What really stands out for me is the way he handles good and difficult moments as well, because throughout the season there are difficult moments,” Van Dijk said.

“Even when we won quite a lot of games there are also moments that you have to manage behind the scenes in terms of how you have to handle certain players if they’re not playing, disappointments.

“And the way he conducts himself, not only him but the staff as well, has really been a good thing to see and also gave me a lot of confidence towards what the next two years could look like.

“Big credit to him.”

The influence that Slot has had on Van Dijk is admirable, considering he came in for an iconic figure in Jurgen Klopp – someone who also excelled working with him.

It is a huge credit to the Liverpool boss that his skipper already has so much respect for him, and it can only bode well moving forward.

For Van Dijk, it’s now a case of captaining the Reds to Premier League title glory, in a huge moment for him personally, before hopefully defending their crown next season.