Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool FC contract – CONFIRMED

Virgil van Dijk has given Liverpool fans another huge boost by signing a new contract to extend his stay at the club, ending speculation over his future at long last!

The captain started the season as one of three key players without a deal beyond the current campaign, with plenty of concern over where he would be playing in 2025/26.

His future has now been resolved though, much to the delight of supporters – and the player himself!

“It was always Liverpool,” the captain told the club’s official website. “That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Liverpool have confirmed the news of his new two-year deal, with reports suggesting wages are £385,000 per week.

The new contract ties him to the Reds to summer 2027, when he will be almost 36. It’s suggested he intends to stay beyond that too.

Van Dijk has been central to the Reds’ success in the league having played every single minute and, of course, joins Mohamed Salah in signing a new deal at the club, with the Egyptian last week penning a new two-year contract after he too endured a long, drawn out contract saga.

The Dutchman remains a figure of consistency for the Reds and a reliable ever-present, and he can now solely focus on becoming the first Dutchman to captain his side to a Premier League title.

While speculation remains over Trent Alexander-Arnold, we can now at least avoid further questions over Van Dijk’s future as he is here to stay.

Van Dijk arrived at the club in January 2018 and has featured 314 times so far for Liverpool, currently placing him 63rd in the all-time appearance charts.

The Dutchman’s renewal secures Liverpool’s short-term future at centre-back when it comes to nailed-on starters, but Richard Hughes and Co. have been mooted with reinforcements this summer.

One of the best to don a Liverpool shirt, securing Van Dijk’s signature comes as a major relief.