Liverpool have now officially announced a new contract for Mohamed Salah, with the club’s third all-time top goalscorer ending months of speculation.

Salah has put pen to paper on a new deal that is understood to tie him to Liverpool until 2027, by which point he will be 35.

The news comes after months of talks and growing concern that the Egyptian could depart Anfield on the expiry of his previous terms as a free agent.

And it serves as a major boost of optimism as the champions-elect head into the summer knowing Salah will remain a key part of Arne Slot‘s plans moving forward.

In announcing the deal, Salah underlined his desire to win trophies at Anfield, saying: “If I don’t believe that I would have not signed. I believe the team can win trophies.

“With the support of the fans and the city, and the support they always give us in the games, I believe we can win many trophies in the next years.”

If Salah sees out the next two years of his contract it will bring him to 10 seasons at the club, having already outscored all but two players from Liverpool’s entire history.

Only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt found the back of the net more than Salah, who can now at least realistically look to overtake Hunt into second place.

The 32-year-old is also sixth when it comes to all-time assists and at his current rate it is not out of the realms of possibility that he leapfrogs Steven Gerrard, Billy Liddell, Ian Callaghan and Alan A’Court into second behind Kenny Dalglish.

Those statistics sum up the remarkable impact Salah has made since his now-bargain £43.9 million move from AS Roma in 2017, and why it was imperative Liverpool agreed new terms with their No. 11.

Nearing the end of their first season together, Salah has already made the second-most goal contributions of any player in Slot’s coaching career, behind only Santiago Gimenez who played two campaigns under the Dutchman at Feyenoord.