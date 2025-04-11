Mo Salah is officially staying at Anfield having signed a new two-year contract, and his belief in Arne Slot and what lies ahead was made abundantly clear.

Liverpool fans have been waiting for this day for a considerable amount of time, but we can rest easy knowing the Egyptian is now tied to the club until 2027.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed another stellar season for the club and has helped position Slot’s side to the cusp of winning the Premier League title in the Dutchman’s first season.

Salah has been an ever-present for Slot, playing the second-most minutes of any player and missing only four games so far having only been rested in cup competitions.

With 32 goals and 22 assists, it would be fair to say that he has enjoyed working with Slot and that belief was key in extending his career at Liverpool.

Speaking to LFCTV after signing his new deal, Salah said of his head coach: “[I enjoy working with him] so much. Him and I, I think we have a good relationship.

“We understand each other on and off the field, which is very important. We have good communication, we discuss almost everything he wanted me to improve and what he wanted from me.

“And also if I feel there’s something in doubt, I go speak with him. That’s great to also have with a manager.”

After Jurgen Klopp left last season, there was a lot of speculation regarding how Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio would assess his successor and if they would see enough to extend.

Salah has left us in no doubt where he stands, as if he did not believe further success was possible he would not have put pen to paper.

“If I don’t believe that I would not have signed,” Salah said of lifting more silverware.

“I believe the team can win trophies and with the support of the fans and the city, and that the supporters always give us in the games, I believe we can win many trophies in the next years.”

Time to push on in the Premier League

“I think I said in the beginning of the season, I just want to win the Premier League more than anything else. I want it so bad, to be fair,” Salah said.

“The fans deserve it. Last time we won it we didn’t celebrate it that much. Hopefully, we do it this time.

“There’s still seven games to go, it’s not going to be easy at all because Arsenal are also catching up. We’ll give it our all and hopefully in the end we can win it.”

Bring it home, Mo!