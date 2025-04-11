Mohamed Salah remains Liverpool’s highest earner after signing his new two-year contract, with the Egyptian’s new wages the most they have ever paid.

Salah is one of the best players to ever represent Liverpool and, with transfer fees and wages soaring, it is no surprise he is their record earner.

Having put pen to paper on a new two-year contract announced on Friday, the Egyptian has agreed a deal worth up to £50 million.

According to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, if all bonuses and clauses are met Salah will earn around £25 million per season, which works out at £480,000 per week.

Salah’s basic wage is unknown at this stage but this would suggest it is an increase on the £350,000-a-week deal he agreed in 2022.

Liverpool’s other highest earners are currently in the region of £200,000 per week and above, though Virgil van Dijk is likely to have agreed an increase on his £220,000-a-week salary in a new two-year contract which will be announced in due course.

Alisson is the club’s third-highest earner, with Trent Alexander-Arnold understood to be in a similar bracket on his contract which expires on July 1.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa are believed to be within the bracket below on around £100,000 to £120,000 per week.

Ibrahima Konate, who earns £80,000 per week, is reported to be seeking wages of close to £200,000 per week in talks over an extension to a deal which runs out in 2026.

Erling Haaland is the Premier League‘s best-paid player on a basic wage of £500,000 a week, with Liverpool making Salah the second-highest.

Haaland’s Man City teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who will depart this summer, earns a reported £400,000 per week.

‘FSG put a lot of effort in…and effort means money!’

Speaking in a press conference on Friday morning, Slot gave credit to Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes for successfully negotiating Salah’s contract.

And in praising those within Liverpool’s ownership setup, the head coach joked that “they put a lot of effort in for him to extend – and effort mostly means money!”

“I’m part of that process, but I don’t think I deserve the compliments,” Slot said.

“I think first of all, it’s Mo’s choice, his agent’s choice, what he wants, and second of all the club, FSG, Richard, Michael Edwards, they put a lot of effort in for him to extend.

“And effort mostly means money! But also effort, not only money.

“What it might tell you as well is that it’s not only a good season this season, we want to make it a very good season next season as well.

“I think Mo is convinced that it’s a fair chance we are able to do so. Again, that’s a positive for us.”