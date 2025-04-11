➔ SUPPORT US
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mo Salah is “forever one of us” as fans say contract ‘could hardly be timed better’

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool delivered the news we all wanted to hear, that the Egyptian has extended his contract until 2027 – a boost that cannot be understated.

It feels like an age that we have been waiting for this moment, when all the speculation and questions could end and we could instead look ahead instead of worrying.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to follow Salah imminently in extending his contract, news which is an injection of the feel-good feeling we have needed despite edging closer to the title.

• READ: Mo Salah new wages revealed – most LFC have EVER paid a player

As Arne Slot said himself, Salah’s signing helps with Liverpool’s summer transfer plans as prospective targets will not be in the dark as to his future.

There is a clear commitment from all parties to achieve more success together and the news was met with delight from fans, rightly so!

“What a way to start the day. 2 years make sense for both the parties however, I dont think he is going to slow down even at 34 unless something terrible happens.”

SlotTheKop in TIA comments

“Absolutely will help to attract players but we still have to dig deep and pony up the cash. Feels like it has to be a big summer.”

Aphex in TIA comments

The next task is clear, get Virgil signed!

“Well that’s excellent news hopefully big Vig next then plan for the summer recruitment.
Happy for Mo to be staying let’s hope he breaks some more records COYR YNWA”

Kopdom in TIA comments

“Mo and Virg signing extensions is probably the biggest deals of the summer for us in terms of stability and leadership in the the dressing room considering the squad could see significant changes this summer.” – Benji Barnes in TIA comments

“As if it was ever in doubt! Now, lets get Virg done as well. Maybe that will convince Trent where his future lies, who knows? Either way, this is great news.

“Having them both on board is a massive boost to the squad. We already have some fantastic players in the ranks and a quality transfer window will give us the best opportunity to compete going forward.” – Squeaks in TIA comments

Van Dijk’s impending contract will not be announced on Friday but that it is now a when rather than if is hugely significant for the club, injecting the boost we all needed.

The jury is still out on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but we have to celebrate the victories when we get them. Salah and Van Dijk extending is certainly one of them, enjoy it.

