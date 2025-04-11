Mohamed Salah and Liverpool delivered the news we all wanted to hear, that the Egyptian has extended his contract until 2027 – a boost that cannot be understated.

It feels like an age that we have been waiting for this moment, when all the speculation and questions could end and we could instead look ahead instead of worrying.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to follow Salah imminently in extending his contract, news which is an injection of the feel-good feeling we have needed despite edging closer to the title.

As Arne Slot said himself, Salah’s signing helps with Liverpool’s summer transfer plans as prospective targets will not be in the dark as to his future.

There is a clear commitment from all parties to achieve more success together and the news was met with delight from fans, rightly so!

Look it’s gone on far longer than it needed to but in a way, that news could hardly have been timed better. The boost that gives us ahead of Sunday and the extra energy to get this title over the line. Let’s go and do it Liverpool ????? — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 11, 2025

Absolutely made up Salah’s got a new deal. Nothing less than he deserves after another brilliant season and year after year of consistency. One of the very best ever. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 11, 2025

Mo will always be a legend at our club not someone who chased the money, but someone who played for the fans, the badge, and the city. Mo Salah, forever one of us?? https://t.co/SAiuaAL4kr — Grace (@gracemmerritt) April 11, 2025

“What a way to start the day. 2 years make sense for both the parties however, I dont think he is going to slow down even at 34 unless something terrible happens.” – SlotTheKop in TIA comments

“Absolutely will help to attract players but we still have to dig deep and pony up the cash. Feels like it has to be a big summer.” – Aphex in TIA comments

Sets the summer up this I think. They aren't doing someone of his age without having a good go this summer, and he isn't committing without it. Good fun. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) April 11, 2025

Extra points for being the first one of the three to renew. Nice to know Liverpool won’t have to find 54 goals from somewhere next season. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) April 11, 2025

Boosts morale in the ground massively Salah and Virgil signing (not that it needed boosting when we’ve won the league). Anfield will be rocking with their songs on Sunday ?? — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) April 11, 2025

Signing up @MoSalah and @VirgilvDijk means Liverpool want to win now. No messing about, right now. The next two years with the correct signings to complement these two make it such an exciting time to be a Red! ? — Peter Bolster (@peter_bolster) April 11, 2025

Can’t think of too many examples in recent memory where a bonafide superstar, not from the city, has committed their best years to Liverpool, without ever trying to agitate for a move. Mo Salah is a special case. Delighted he’s been given the chance to further enhance his legacy. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) April 11, 2025

The next task is clear, get Virgil signed!

Get Virgil confirmed today and then the palaver is over with. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) April 11, 2025

“Well that’s excellent news hopefully big Vig next then plan for the summer recruitment.

Happy for Mo to be staying let’s hope he breaks some more records COYR YNWA” – Kopdom in TIA comments

“Mo and Virg signing extensions is probably the biggest deals of the summer for us in terms of stability and leadership in the the dressing room considering the squad could see significant changes this summer.” – Benji Barnes in TIA comments

“As if it was ever in doubt! Now, lets get Virg done as well. Maybe that will convince Trent where his future lies, who knows? Either way, this is great news. “Having them both on board is a massive boost to the squad. We already have some fantastic players in the ranks and a quality transfer window will give us the best opportunity to compete going forward.” – Squeaks in TIA comments

Virgil next please, as soon as possible. Then rip the sticking plaster off and confirm what we all know about Trent, then we can start to really look forward, as champions, to building for next season. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) April 11, 2025

Van Dijk’s impending contract will not be announced on Friday but that it is now a when rather than if is hugely significant for the club, injecting the boost we all needed.

The jury is still out on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but we have to celebrate the victories when we get them. Salah and Van Dijk extending is certainly one of them, enjoy it.