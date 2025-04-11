Mohamed Salah has signed his new two-year contract with Liverpool as he “believes we can win many trophies in the next years” under Arne Slot.

Liverpool delivered a surprise early on Friday morning with the confirmation that Salah had signed his new contract, with the Egyptian committing until 2027.

It comes after months of talks with the forward’s agent and serves as a major boost towards the end of a campaign that should end with Salah lifting the Premier League title.

That went a great deal to convincing the club’s all-time third top goalscorer that his future remained at Anfield, telling LFCTV that he believes more trophies are on the horizon.

“If I don’t believe that I would not have signed,” Salah said.

“I believe the team can win trophies and with the support of the fans and the city, and that the supporters always give us in the games, I believe we can win many trophies in the next years.”

He added: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team.

“But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.”

Liverpool are a maximum of 11 points away from clinching the Premier League title and, having last done so in 2019/20 during lockdown, Salah spoke of his “crazy” drive to reward the fans with a title to celebrate properly.

“Last time we didn’t celebrate it the way we wanted. I think we owe that to the fans, they deserve it,” he explained.

“They deserve to enjoy it after that long a time, with celebrating at Anfield and in the streets, just enjoying ourselves with winning the Premier League.

“That’s something that drives me crazy every day to come to work and push myself and push the other players also.

“Because we are closer than ever now to win it in a special way, we want win it in some games in Anfield. So why not? We just give it a try to win it.”

Salah’s contract will take him through his 10th season at Liverpool and beyond his 35th birthday, and he signed after more lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, with Merseyside now home to him and his family.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10,” he added.

“[I’m] enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.”