Arne Slot would not take the credit for convincing Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract at Liverpool, instead pointing to those working behind the scenes.

Salah has signed a new two-year deal worth close to £400,000 per week, in a major boost to Liverpool as they look to get the Premier League title over the line.

It goes a great length to securing long-term success beyond this campaign, too, with Slot admitting having his No. 11 commit to 2027 would help in persuading transfer targets to sign and current players to pen new deals of their own.

The Egyptian has already praised Slot’s involvement in convincing him to make it a decade on Merseyside, but the head coach pointed the credit elsewhere.

Speaking in his pre-West Ham press conference shortly after the news of Salah’s contract was confirmed, Slot hailed the work of sporting director Richard Hughes.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to you that I knew a bit better how his contract situation went over the course of the whole season,” he told reporters on Friday.

“Maybe for the fans it was a pleasant surprise. I knew a bit longer of course that things were heading in the right direction.

“I think it’s also a big compliment for Richard that he achieved to extend Mo Salah, who is such a great player.

“As a free agent he could go to probably every club in the world, but he stays at our club and that’s also a compliment for Richard I think.”

Asked how much input he had in ensuring Salah stayed, Slot again gave credit to Hughes as well as those within Fenway Sports Group, who “put a lot effort in” – joking that “effort mostly means money!”

“I’m part of that process, but I don’t think I deserve the compliments,” he continued.

“I think first of all, it’s Mo’s choice, his agent’s choice, what he wants.

“And second of all the club, FSG, Richard, Michael Edwards, they put a lot of effort in for him to extend.

“And effort mostly means money! But also effort, not only money.

“What it might tell you as well is that it’s not only a good season this season, we want to make it a very good season next season as well.

“I think Mo is convinced that it’s a fair chance we are able to do so. Again, that’s a positive for us.”