Liverpool confirm new pre-season fixture with 1st-ever Japan friendly

Liverpool will head to Japan as part of their pre-season tour of Asia this summer, and the club have now confirmed their first-ever clash with Japanese opposition.

The Reds will stop in Hong Kong and Japan for the commercial leg of pre-season in July, which will see them play two friendlies alongside training and various media duties.

Having already announced a friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong on July 26, the club have now confirmed earlier reports that they will take on Yokohama F. Marinos on July 30.

The friendly, which will take place at the 72,327-capacity Nissan Stadium, will mark the first time Liverpool have ever played a side from Japan.

They did, however, play in Yokohama for the Club World Cup in 2005, having previously taken part in the same competition in Tokyo in 1981.

Yokohama is the hometown of current Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo who, if he stays as part of Arne Slot‘s squad this summer, will almost certainly be front and centre of any promotional efforts in Japan.

Managed by Gareth Southgate’s former England assistant, Steve Holland, Yokohama F. Marinos are currently 17th in the J1 League, having drawn 3-3 with third-placed Kawasaki on Wednesday.

Holland, who long held the position of assistant manager at Chelsea prior to his appointment with England, succeeded former Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell in the dugout in December.

The most notable player in his squad is former Arsenal winger Ryo Miyaichi, who returned to Japan in 2021 after 11 years playing in Europe.

After their friendlies in the Far East, Liverpool are set to take part in the Community Shield, which is slated to take place on August 8 between the Premier League champions and the winners of the FA Cup.

Though not yet guaranteed to win the title, the Reds only need 11 points from their remaining seven games to clinch it.

Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Man City and Nottingham Forest are the four sides contesting the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Liverpool will begin pre-season training at the AXA Training Centre in early July, with it possible that the club arrange domestic warmup fixtures alongside a camp elsewhere in Europe.