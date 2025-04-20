Luke Chambers‘ loan at Wigan is over after a season-ending back injury and his manager has revealed how the decision to return to Liverpool came about.

The 20-year-old rejoined the Latics last summer, heading there for the 2024/25 campaign to pick up some invaluable experience.

Unfortunately, Chambers’ season has come to a premature end after making 12 starts in League One, with the left-back confirming the news on social media last week.

Speaking to Wigan Today, Ryan Lowe has since admitted that the youngster wasn’t fully fit before a long-standing back problem was made worse.

My season has come to end after suffering another set back with re injuring my back, I would just like to thank everyone at @LaticsOfficial and the fans for being so supportive on and off the pitch. Im sure our journeys will cross paths again, once a tic? pic.twitter.com/O5q6Mhfy9H — Luke Chambers (@lukechambers04) April 11, 2025

“It’s down to Liverpool to come out and say that, but he won’t be with us now,” Lowe said.

“His loan’s finished, and he’s back at Liverpool for his recovery and whatnot. He’s had another recurrence of the injury and his season will be done.

“He was just not quite right. I know he came back from his injury and he played under Glenn [Whelan, interim coach], and then for me at Charlton.

“But after that, he wasn’t really right…we could see he wasn’t right in training. He came to see me and said he didn’t feel right, we then spoke to Liverpool, and he obviously wasn’t right.

“It is gutting for him, because he is a very talented footballer. I’ve spoken to him and told him his sole focus is getting fit and ready.

“I think he’s got a couple of years left at Liverpool, and I really hope he’ll be back playing football before too long.”

Chambers was previously sidelined from October to November due to the same back injury that has been troubling him for years, which is related to his development as a young player.

Hopefully, Chambers can make a swift recovery after being assessed back at Liverpool, playing a part in pre-season before possibly sealing another loan move in the summer.

With Andy Robertson arguably not the force he was and Kostas Tsimikas‘ future in doubt, now is a good time for a young left-back to impress.

For now though Chambers, who signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool back in 2023, will rightly focus on fully recovering from a persistent injury before any decisions over his next move.

He is one of five Liverpool players whose loans have ended early this season due to injury, with midfielder Luca Stephenson the latest after hernia surgery halted his time at Dundee United.