Liverpool title celebrations were 35 years in the making and the watching media lauded the Reds and Arne Slot after their 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham clinched the ultimate prize.

Slot and his side are champions of England, following a relentless title surge this season.

Liverpool were unstoppable on Sunday afternoon, with Spurs powerless to do anything about a Reds team who knew what a win would mean – despite giving them the false hope of an early goal.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool winning the league.

It has been an incredible season for the Reds…

On X, David Lynch feels this is extra sweet because of not being able to properly celebrate in 2020:

“Nobody wanted to admit it at the time because there were much, much bigger things going on, but winning the Premier League behind closed doors in 2020 after such a long wait seriously hurt. “Liverpool – both team and city – deserve every second of this celebration.”

The moment Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions pic.twitter.com/44pYNV8BaP — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 27, 2025

Andy Hunter of the Guardian praised Liverpool’s relentless run to the title:

“Liverpool’s procession towards a 20th league title prompted an eruption 35 years in the making. Anfield exploded in emotion, passion and noise as its long wait to celebrate a Premier League triumph in unison ended in a style befitting Arne Slot’s new champions. “Tottenham were dismantled, just as the rest of the Premier League has been in the head coach’s brilliant debut season, as Liverpool took the crown with a flourish.”

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe enjoyed a thrilling day at Anfield:

“‘It was always Liverpool’ read the banner on the Kop. “So it proved, as Arne Slot’s side marched to the club’s record-equalling 20th title in style. “The Kop will party long, hard and by unloading all the passion of a 35 year wait to savour winning the Premier League after being roared on in a carnival Anfield atmosphere – such joyous scenes denied them in 2020.”

Slot deservedly received special praise…

The Athletic’s James Pearce claimed the Dutchman is already among the “greats” at Liverpool:

“343 days ago Jurgen Klopp stood in the centre circle at Anfield and said everything would be fine. He was right. “Arne Slot has taken the fast-track into the pantheon of Liverpool greats. “What a season, what a team, what a remarkable achievement.”

Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail pointed out Slot’s “understated” nature:

“I watched Slot as he walked on to the pitch after the final whistle. There was a photographer shadowing him, urging him to raise his arms into the air for a picture. “Slot wouldn’t do it. He is nothing if not understated.”

Jurgen Klopp ? Arne Slot pic.twitter.com/Rj4YAmlPAe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mohamed Salah discussed the impact his new boss has had on his game:

“You see the numbers, it seems so! Now I don’t have to defend much.” “But I told him ‘as long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively’ – so I’m glad I did. “It was the manager’s idea of course, but he listens a lot.”

Finally, BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty was another who couldn’t ignore Slot’s impact: