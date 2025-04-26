5 classic Liverpool songs fans can revive for title celebrations

Liverpool supporters haven’t been able to celebrate a title inside Anfield since 1990, and fans have been remembering classic songs that should be brought back for the occasion.

Unlike in 2020, when coronavirus meant Reds weren’t afforded the chance to serenade their team, Liverpool will have the opportunity to celebrate the Premier League title in style.

The Kop has always been built on tradition, on the teachings of the older generation to the young. It is why Anfield and Liverpool have been able to retain some of the unique folklore around the club.

Winning the league will be a new sensation for so many in the stadium, though, and the manner in which to celebrate isn’t something that has been passed down to this generation.

Given the absence of a ‘how to win the league’ manual, we hope supporters look back to the days when Liverpool would make title celebrations an annual ritual.

Liverpool, hallelujah, hallelujah

Recently, this video of supporters singing, ‘Liverpool, hallelujah, hallelujah’ circulated online and triggered many to suggest bringing it back.

On the Reds’ travels to Leicester, a portion of the crowd did sing the classic chant and we hope it catches on for the season’s remaining matches.

Ee aye addio, we won the league

Ee aye addio is a classic in English football but is rarely heard nowadays.

The chant became most famous in 1965 after Liverpool won their first-ever FA Cup. On their return to Merseyside, crowds could be heard chanting, ‘Ee-aye-addio, we won the cup’.

When Liverpool won multiple league titles, it was regularly used with a lyric change and it would be amazing to hear this being belted out from the Kop again, as I’m sure many of you will agree!

Campione, Liverpool

Campione, Campione, Campione Liverpool.

Nice and simple but the words tell a story. Note how it’s ‘campione’ and not ‘champione’.

It is a nod to Liverpool’s European history and a line that separates the true Liverpool supporters from those new to the game or the casuals.

Want to be a true Red? Sing ‘campione’, not ‘champione’!

She Loves You

If you haven’t seen this BBC Panorama clip from 1964, please take the time to treat yourself.

Among the chart hits the Kop can be heard singing is She Loves You, a catchy No. 1 by released by The Beatles the previous year.

With the crowd likely staying in for a long time after the game against Tottenham and on the final day against Crystal Palace, there lies the perfect opportunity for the Kop to go through its repertoire.

Wouldn’t it be amazing to hear She Loves You in homage to yesteryear?!

God save our team

OK, so this one is unlikely to happen, but it would be a sound to behold if the Kop were to belt out ‘God save our team’ in a cheeky dig against the establishment.

The anti-royal feeling among Reds hasn’t always been quite as strong as it is now. However, even in the 1960s, supporters were happy to change the words of England’s national anthem from ‘God save our Queen’ to ‘God save our team’.

The above video, filmed after Liverpool’s 1966 Division One triumph, is a gem that showcases the crowd’s adulation as the players jog around the pitch on their lap of honour.

It is interesting to hear the commentator describe the fans as “the best-behaved championship (winning) crowd in the land.”

We have no doubts that will be the case again on Sunday, but as a collective, let’s make sure we celebrate it the Liverpool way, paying tribute to our forefathers’ classics while singing this generation’s brilliant new additions to the Anfield songbook.