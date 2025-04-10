Liverpool and Adidas struck gold during their two previous partnerships, creating classic kits that remain all-time favourites – and hopefully there will be more to come!

Adidas became synonymous with the club over two lengthy periods between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012, with a long list of iconic moments and trophies lifted in the presence of the three stripes.

The German manufacturer will take over from Nike at the end of the season, a popular decision among supporters who will be eager for a new era of eye-catching offerings from Adidas.

The looming reunion did get us thinking about the Reds’ history of kits under their watch, of which there are countless favourites – whether they be home or away strips.

Kits can be contentious for their design choices, you will find one who fell in love with the wild and wacky goalkeeper kits in the ’90s and others who despised them, for example.

With Adidas, memory serves that there were more hits than misses and that means we ought to take a look at Liverpool’s history with the German suppliers – we’re not short on favourites!

1985-87 – Away

White and red is a classic combination for Liverpool, they are are two colours that are synonymous with the club and they often make for a clean and simple kit choice.

This one is no different. It is fondly remembered and was worn for the club’s only domestic league and FA Cup double season in 1985/86.

From the trefoil logo, red collar and Crown Paints sponsor, it’s no wonder it’s highly sought after even to this day.

1987/88 – Home

Stylish, sleek and a timeless classic. By the late 1980s, Liverpool’s home kit had started to be embellished by different design choices and this one was a distinguished look.

Crown Paints were the first long-term occupier as the Reds’ shirt sponsor and this was their third and last season, with Candy the ones to take over.

1989-91 – Home

This is the undisputed all-time classic. What is not to love? The presence of Candy and the retro Adidas logo are a match made in heaven.

The white triangles and lines add a unique touch, amplified by the club’s classic crest and it pairs beautifully with its away kit twin.

If there is any kit to inspire one for the future, few would be complaining if this was the one.

1989-91 – Away

The away twin is just as eye-catching as its home counterpart, and it was more than deserving to be the kit that crowned the club’s 18th league title.

It is timeless and, thus, would not be out of place if it were to make a return in the future.

It really is a beauty of a strip.

1991/92 – Home

A glorious deep red shade which has re-appeared in recent years under different manufacturers, and for good reason, it was the star of the show in the early 1990s.

After four iconic years, this was to be the last season Candy would be seen on Liverpool’s kits with Carlsberg taking over until 2010.

Another you would not mind a re-make of in years to come, in keeping with the theme of this list!

1995/96 – Home

If your mind is not immediately taken to the crazy 4-3 thriller against Newcastle, or the 1996 FA Youth Cup triumph with this kit, where have you been hiding?

The ’90s was an era for baggy, oversized kits and it certainly enhances the 1995/96 offering, with its turtleneck-like collar and oversized club crest.

And who doesn’t love a long-sleeved option, you just don’t see that much these days.

1995/96 – Away

This one may lead to some debate over whether you are a fan of it or not, but that might just be Robbie Folwer’s hair.

It is unique, and in an age of templates that are copied for every club that uses the same manufacturer, this one stands out – from the collar to the colour choice.

Nike attempted a re-do last season, but it was more Minecraft than all-time classic.

2008-10 – Home

A rare occurrence where a kit from the modern era lasted more than a single season and this one brings back some good memories, specifically of Fernando Torres and his deadly partnership with Steven Gerrard.

The iconic three stripes across the shoulders, a centralised Adidas logo, a classic v-neck collar and a white trim – it was nothing over the top and that’s why it worked together beautifully.