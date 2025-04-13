Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Alisson against West Ham this weekend, with Conor Bradley also in line to start.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 at Fulham last Sunday, producing an alarmingly underwhelming performance.

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool side are still in a great position in the Premier League title race, however, and up next is the visit of West Ham.

Here’s a look at who is out and who is doubtful for Sunday’s match:

The big news away from Mohamed Salah‘s contract extension is that Alisson is fit again, having overcome a concussion, with Slot confirming as much.

“Yes, he is,” Slot said when asked if Liverpool’s No. 1 is now fully recovered.

The Brazilian hasn’t played since the 1-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League a month ago.

Meanwhile, Bradley is also set to start after a promising appearance from the substitutes’ bench at Fulham, assisting Luis Diaz‘s goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are all still absent for Liverpool, though.

When it comes to team selection against West Ham, most of the Reds’ starting lineup picks itself.

Alisson will return in place of Caoimhin Kelleher and Bradley is expected to come in at right-back alongside Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai is unlikely to change, but Curtis Jones will be eyeing a start there after two games at right-back.

Fresh off his contract news, Salah will hopefully be reinvigorated after a dip in form, with Diaz potentially returning on the left wing after being on the bench at Fulham.

Diogo Jota is the favourite to lead the line, but Slot will want far more from the Portuguese.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Morton*

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa

* In doubt