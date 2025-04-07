There were bad performances all over the pitch in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, not least the defence!

The Reds were deservedly beaten at Craven Cottage, despite taking the lead, meaning they still need 11 points to win the Premier League title.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Ibrahima Konate (4.0) showed signs of struggle in Wednesday’s 1-0 win at home to Everton and he was Liverpool’s worst player here.

The Frenchman was fortunate not to gift Fulham an early opener and he was poor throughout up against Rodrigo Muniz.

GOAL’s Adam Drury believes Konate’s relationship with Virgil van Dijk (4.6) “does not look as sturdy as it did” and the Echo‘s Ian Doyle thought he was “all over the place.”

Andy Robertson (4.1) was abysmal for Fulham‘s third goal, as an up-and-down season continues for him, and he got the second-lowest rating.

This Is Anfield‘s James Nalton felt the Scot “didn’t offer enough in attack,” as he “joined in the dodgy defending trend.”

Dominik Szoboszlai (4.3) was anonymous for Liverpool, also scoring low, with Drury saying he “failed to make any impression on the game.”

Alexis Mac Allister was the only starter who came out of the game with any credit, comfortably the Reds’ best player (6.8).

There were at least positives when it came to the Reds’ substitutes, with Luis Diaz (7.1) and Conor Bradley (7.1) sharing top marks.

Nalton said that Diaz “immediately became Liverpool’s best player” when he came on in the second half, while Doyle thought Bradley made a difference with his “pace and power.”