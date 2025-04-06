Fulham 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

A poor defensive showing in the first half could not be recovered as Liverpool lost for just the second time in this season’s Premier League, this time 3-2 away to Fulham.

Fulham 3-2 Liverpool

Premier League (31) | Craven Cottage

April 6, 2025

Goals: Sessegnon 23′, Iwobi 32′, Muniz 37′; Mac Allister 14′, Diaz 72′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 5 (out of 10)

Having just made a decent save from an Alex Iwobi shot, a Rodrigo Muniz strike went straight through him to give Fulham a third goal.

Not much he could do about the others, though, and he made another decent save from Harrison Reed late on, but it certainly wasn’t his most convincing display deputising for Alisson.

Curtis Jones – 5

Wasn’t expecting the ball to come his way as Fulham grabbed a first-half equaliser, and the deflection off him went straight to Ryan Sessegnon.

Showed it can be handy to have a player with the skills of a midfielder in this position at times, but lacked some of the drive of Conor Bradley and the passing range of Trent Alexander-Arnold (who doesn’t?).

Regularly popped up in midfield positions to contribute to build-up play and looked more effective once moving there permanently once Bradley came on, as shown by his pass that almost set up Nunez.

Ibrahima Konate – 4

Some of the defensive uncertainty from the Everton game carried over into this one, as he made a mistake early on that nearly let Fulham in.

Made a good intervention in the build-up to Alexis Mac Allister’s goal but was struggling again as the ball came in for Fulham’s first.

Virgil van Dijk – 5

Muniz outmanoeuvred him with a great touch for Fulham’s third goal as a below-par spell of form continued for Van Dijk as well as Konate.

He helped out his centre-back partner following the early error, but was himself at fault later on.

Improved once Liverpool went all-out-attack, and there are few defenders you’d trust more to defend on their own in such a scenario, but the damage had already been done.

Andy Robertson – 5

Joined in the dodgy defending trend seen at Liverpool lately, giving the ball straight to Iwobi before missing a chance to clear and then seeing the ball deflect off him into the goal.

Didn’t offer enough in attack to make up for his defensive lapse, though it was his ball that led to Harvey Elliott’s chance.

Ryan Gravenberch – 5

Helped win the ball ahead of the goal scored by his midfield partner but didn’t make a difference in or out of possession other than that.

Did do a useful job once dropping back into defence, but Fulham were not attacking much by then.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 5

Ran hard but didn’t do much else. Some of his passing was loose, and he wasn’t suitably involved in an attacking sense for someone in his position.

No surprise to see him replaced by Elliott.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

It’s a shame his first-half goal was not part of a win as it would have been a memorable moment as part of a title win highlights package.

Brushed off Sander Berge in midfield as he scored it, showing strength as well as drive and skill, before finding the far corner with a well-struck shot.

He then left space for Fulham and Berge to drive into ahead of the first goal, but that was also down to the poor press ahead of him.

Worked hard for the rest of the game to no avail.

Mohamed Salah – 4

Set up Jota for a chance that should have resulted in a goal and had a great chance from a Luis Diaz cross that should also have resulted in a goal.

Involved in two of Liverpool’s biggest chances that could have levelled the game, but ultimately couldn’t make the difference when given the chance.

Diogo Jota – 4

Should have scored when sent through by Salah but hit his shot at the onrushing Bernd Leno.

His link-up play was poor, but didn’t have too much service beyond that pass from Salah.

Cody Gakpo – 4

Anonymous, really. When his name came up to be replaced by Diaz, it was the first time you’d heard it mentioned.

Overall Team Performance – 5

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott (on for Szoboszlai, 55′) – 7 – Hit the bar with a great effort from the right wing and was unlucky not to see it bounce in. Should be in line for a start.

Luis Diaz (on for Gakpo, 55′) – 7 – Man of the Match – Immediately became Liverpool’s best player, setting up Salah for a big chance and scoring one of his own, making the type of run Liverpool had been missing, which stretched the Fulham defence.

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 67′) – 5 – Not as involved as much as the other subs.

Conor Bradley (on for Konate, 67′) – 7 – Showed the kind of drive the team had been missing at right-back, and his dart into a midfield position set up Diaz for the second goal.

Federico Chiesa (on for Robertson, 82’) – 6 – Late chance to score the equaliser but hit it too close to Leno.

Subs not used: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo

Arne Slot – 6

Slot stuck with his trusted team, but it is one that seems a little leggy in the opening part of games, especially when they’ve played a midweek match.

There’s definitely a case to say the odd change should be made, in midfield areas especially, as Elliott and Wataru Endo are surely fresher than others at this stage.

His subs worked, though, and the late changes gave Liverpool the chances to score goals; they just didn’t take them.