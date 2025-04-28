Within a long Premier League season there is bound to be a series of ups and downs, but Liverpool’s title campaign has been incredibly consistent despite fears and talk of a wobble.

With four games to spare, the Reds have climbed the mountain to clinch their 20th top-flight title and with it a place back on their perch.

Arne Slot‘s side won 25 games and drew seven to amass a title-winning 82 points, losing only twice in what has been a remarkable first season under the Dutchman’s watch – which is not yet over.

There had been concerns of a wobble on the way to the title when results away from the Premier League were anything but easy to swallow, but stats from FotMob show that was never the case.

A near mirror image for Liverpool

“I think one of the key things was our consistency,” Slot said to LFCTV of his title-winning season at Anfield on Sunday.

“People trying to make an idea that the second part wasn’t as good as the first part, but I think the amount of points were exactly the same, and the goals scored and everything.

“So we were incredibly consistent, and that’s the only way you can win a league title.”

The Reds were incredibly consistent and FotMob‘s stats do not lie, with a near mirror image in the first 17 games compared to the last 17 games.

In the first 17, Liverpool amassed 42 points, scored 40 goals and conceded 17; in their last 17, they banked 40 points after scoring 40 goals and conceding 15 – talk about a near replica!

Slot’s men even had the same number of clean sheets (seven), but the only notable change was they had more shots (316) in their most recent 17 games than in their previous 17 (275).

Having scored the same amount of goals, though, there is a clear area for improvement when the Reds look to build on their success this season – and we know they’ll be in the market for a new No. 9.

Liverpool conceded fewer shots on their goal (155 vs. 167) as the season progressed, not in keeping with the theme of a wobble, and as a result let 15 goals in their net compared to 17 in the first half of the campaign.

Premier League titles are built on consistency over a full season, and the stats clearly show Liverpool had plenty of it to deliver with four games to spare.