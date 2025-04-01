Liverpool will play in only one competition in April, but it leaves their sole focus on clinching the Premier League title in Arne Slot‘s first season.

March was full of highs and lows for the Reds, but it was ultimately defined by their worst week of the season as they exited the Champions League and lost the Carabao Cup final.

It leaves the Premier League as the only competition Liverpool will compete in for the remainder of the season, but a huge prize is within reach after creating a 12-point buffer at the top.

Here’s what awaits the Reds in April.

April 2 – Everton (H)

After 17 days between games, Liverpool mark their return at Anfield in the Merseyside derby in their last midweek game of the season.

We all know what transpired the last time the two sides met, and we are left only wanting to see three points added to the tally to move a step closer to the league title.

The sooner we can get back to form and get positive results on the board, the better!

April 6 – Fulham (A)

A trip to the capital then awaits just days later against a side who will be hoping to be in the discussion for European football next season.

Fulham are eighth, at the time of writing, and only four points behind Chelsea in third – making this another fixture where the result cannot be taken for granted.

At Anfield earlier this season, they forced Liverpool to settle for a 2-2 draw after Andy Robertson was sent off early on. Less drama this time around would be appreciated.

April 12 – Women’s FA Cup semi-final (A)

Amid the men’s league exploits, the women’s side will be facing off against Chelsea for a place in the FA Cup final.

It will not be an easy task as Chelsea are currently running away with the WSL title, but cup competitions are known to go off script and what a moment it would be if the Reds could get the job done.

In the UK, you can tune into the match on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

April 13 – West Ham (H)

With no other competitions to compete in, from this point on Slot will have a week between every game to work with his squad on the training pitch.

West Ham sit towards the bottom of the table but are in no immediate threat of being pulled into the relegation battle, and they have not fared well against the Reds this season.

Across two meetings in league and cup, Liverpool have an aggregate winning scoreline of 10-1 – let’s hope they can add to that.

April 20 – Leicester (A)

A trip to relegation-threatened Leicester then awaits in a fixture that could potentially see Trent Alexander-Arnold return from his ankle injury.

The Foxes have, at the time of writing, the second-worst defensive record in the league having conceded 65 goals in 29 games, and have managed to score only 25 goals themselves.

April 27 – Tottenham (H)

The month closes out with a familiar fixture as Tottenham arrive at Anfield, and by this point we will know a lot more about the title permutations and when it could be won.

There is a possibility a victory against Spurs would clinch the trophy but that would need Arsenal to drop points between now and then, plus strong results from Liverpool earlier in the month.

We will let your imagination conjure up the possibilities!

Liverpool fixtures in April

First Team

LFC Women

Chelsea (A) – FA Cup Semi-final – Sat, April 12, 12.15pm

– FA Cup Semi-final – Sat, April 12, 12.15pm Brighton (A) – WSL – Sat, April 19, 12.30pm

– WSL – Sat, April 19, 12.30pm Tottenham (H) – WSL – Sun, April 27, 2pm

U21s

U18s