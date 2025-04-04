Paul Tierney is set to continue duties as VAR for the most high-profile fixture of the weekend, despite the PGMOL admitting his error in the Merseyside derby.

Tierney has come in for further criticism after failing to recommend a clear red card for James Tarkowski for an awful challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

The 44-year-old briefly checked the studs-up tackle on Mac Allister’s planted leg, before deciding there was no clear and obvious error in referee Sam Barrott’s judgement that it was reckless rather than serious foul play.

However, refereeing body the PGMOL later clarified that Tarkowski should have been sent off, with Tierney making another significant error as VAR.

Despite this, Tierney is currently set to serve as VAR for the Manchester derby as Man United host Man City on Sunday afternoon.

The appointment was made prior to the events of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton but no change has been made to the PGMOL’s list of officials following their statement on Thursday.

ESPN reported at the end of last season that no official made more VAR errors than Tierney’s four throughout 2023/24.

But he is still considered one of the PGMOL’s leading referees and is regularly appointed for the biggest fixtures across the Premier League weekend.

Liverpool will head to Fulham in their own game earlier on Sunday and will see Chris Kavanagh in the role of referee at Craven Cottage.

Kavanagh will be supported by assistant referees Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, while Tom Bramall has been appointed fourth official.

Matt Donohue is VAR for the 2pm kickoff, assisted by Gary Beswick, with Donohue involved in only his eighth Liverpool fixture.

He has previously held the role of VAR twice – the 2-0 win over Newcastle in February and last month’s 3-1 win at home to Southampton – while on five occasions he has been fourth official.